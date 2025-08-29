Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Analysis of PM Modi's Japan visit

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar reveals how she overcame PCOS, know what keeps her fit

Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri feels this Gangs of Wasseypur character would win Salman Khan show, says 'if he stays here...'

Nita Ambani unveils 2,000-bed medical city and major green projects for Mumbai at RIL AGM 2025

'Pagal awara Kutto se...': Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan shares cryptic post

Video shows Russia’s drone attack destroying Ukraine’s largest naval ship, 1 killed, many injured, WATCH

Duleep Trophy 2025: J-K pacer Auqib Nabi creates history, breaks Kapil Dev’s 47-year-old record to achieve THIS huge feat

Sunny Leone reveals she lost six children, four girls and two boys, before adopting first baby Nisha: 'Does God not love us'

Watch: Cat calmly naps on Lord Ganesha’s idol, viral video wins hearts during Ganesh Chaturthi

Aneet Padda shares Ahaan Panday prayed for her to bag Saiyaara, lit a candle in church: 'After the film released...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Analysis of PM Modi's Japan visit

DNA TV Show: Analysis of PM Modi's Japan visit

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar reveals how she overcame PCOS, know what keeps her fit

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar reveals how she overcame PCOS, know w

Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri feels this Gangs of Wasseypur character would win Salman Khan show, says 'if he stays here...'

BB 19: Zeishan Quadri feels this Gangs of Wasseypur character would win show

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar reveals how she overcame PCOS, know what keeps her fit

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar, who has become both a fitness and fashion icon, fought Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) in her teenage years. She talks about how she overcame PCOS, the values that inspired her fit life and more.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 11:51 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar reveals how she overcame PCOS, know what keeps her fit
Sara Tendulkar working for her fitness
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar, who has become both a fitness and fashion icon fought Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) in her teenage years. The owner of Mumbai team in the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) revealed that it was a challenging time for her that affected her physically and mentally. But during this difficult time taught her the value of wellness, fitness and staying healthy. She made major decisions pertaining to her holistic health that made her life balanced.

Sara told Financial Express in an exclusive interview about her management of a hormonal disorder common in women. “What helped me was understanding that lifestyle plays a big role; movement, nutrition, and stress management together can make a difference. Mentally, there are days it feels frustrating, but creating a routine and being kind to yourself really helps.”

Why Sara Tendulkar opened a Pilates studio?

She also spoke about what led the 27-year-old registered nutritionist to launch her own Pilates Studio. Her passion for wellness and fitness has continued since her childhood as she saw her parents, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, valuing movement in their lives. The family used to have conversations around fitness and nutrition, which shaped Sara’s ambitions and encouraged her choices.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar beams with pride as daughter Sara Tendulkar opens Pilates studio in Mumbai, Saaniya Chandhok joins celebration - See pics 

Sara, who is popular on social media, says she focuses on balance and strength in her life, which can be seen in her posts, encouraging others for the same. Her social media account is a glimpse into her balanced life with the right choices, her fitness routines, travels, and others.

Sara Tendulkar’s fitness journey took her to discover Pilates, which provides her ‘balance, strength, and longevity’. “I grew up in a family where fitness and wellness were always part of our dinner table conversations, though it wasn’t something that was forced upon me. My earliest memory is watching my parents value movement in their own ways, whether it was sport, nutrition, or simply staying active in their daily lives. In the last few years, I found that Pilates resonated with me the most because it wasn’t about chasing extremes but about balance, strength, and longevity,” said Sara.

Sara reveals how it was living with PCOS

“Living with PCOS can be challenging because it affects you both physically and mentally. What helped me was understanding that lifestyle plays a big role; movement, nutrition, and stress management together can make a difference. Mentally, there are days it feels frustrating, but creating a routine and being kind to yourself really helps. My tip would be to focus on consistency rather than perfection, and to seek professional help when needed, because every individual’s body is different,” she says. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Yo Yo Honey Singh shares meal with underprivileged outside Noida metro station, netizens say 'true gentleman'
Viral video: Yo Yo Honey Singh shares meal with underprivileged outside Noida me
India remains defiant in face of US threats, set to buy more Russian oil in September
India remains defiant in face of US threat, to buy more Russian oil in September
RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani shares BIG update on Reliance Jio IPO, says it will be listed in...
RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani shares BIG update on Reliance Jio IPO, says it will be...
Amid divorce rumours with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja bags maiden show as judge in Farah Khan's...
Amid divorce rumours with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja bags maiden show as judge in...
Duleep Trophy 2025: J-K pacer Auqib Nabi creates history, breaks Kapil Dev’s 47-year-old record to achieve THIS huge feat
J-K pacer Auqib Nabi creates history, breaks Kapil Dev’s 47-year-old record to a
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE