Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar reveals how she overcame PCOS, know what keeps her fit

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar, who has become both a fitness and fashion icon fought Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) in her teenage years. The owner of Mumbai team in the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) revealed that it was a challenging time for her that affected her physically and mentally. But during this difficult time taught her the value of wellness, fitness and staying healthy. She made major decisions pertaining to her holistic health that made her life balanced.

Sara told Financial Express in an exclusive interview about her management of a hormonal disorder common in women. “What helped me was understanding that lifestyle plays a big role; movement, nutrition, and stress management together can make a difference. Mentally, there are days it feels frustrating, but creating a routine and being kind to yourself really helps.”

Why Sara Tendulkar opened a Pilates studio?

She also spoke about what led the 27-year-old registered nutritionist to launch her own Pilates Studio. Her passion for wellness and fitness has continued since her childhood as she saw her parents, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, valuing movement in their lives. The family used to have conversations around fitness and nutrition, which shaped Sara’s ambitions and encouraged her choices.

Sara, who is popular on social media, says she focuses on balance and strength in her life, which can be seen in her posts, encouraging others for the same. Her social media account is a glimpse into her balanced life with the right choices, her fitness routines, travels, and others.

Sara Tendulkar’s fitness journey took her to discover Pilates, which provides her ‘balance, strength, and longevity’. “I grew up in a family where fitness and wellness were always part of our dinner table conversations, though it wasn’t something that was forced upon me. My earliest memory is watching my parents value movement in their own ways, whether it was sport, nutrition, or simply staying active in their daily lives. In the last few years, I found that Pilates resonated with me the most because it wasn’t about chasing extremes but about balance, strength, and longevity,” said Sara.

Sara reveals how it was living with PCOS

“Living with PCOS can be challenging because it affects you both physically and mentally. What helped me was understanding that lifestyle plays a big role; movement, nutrition, and stress management together can make a difference. Mentally, there are days it feels frustrating, but creating a routine and being kind to yourself really helps. My tip would be to focus on consistency rather than perfection, and to seek professional help when needed, because every individual’s body is different,” she says.