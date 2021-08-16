Sabyasachi pens apology after backlash over collaboration with fast fashion brand H&M

After being trolled on social media, renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who sold his collection in partnership with leading clothing retailer H&M, apologised on August 14.

'Wanderlust' was the name of the collection, which honoured and reflected Indian origin with flowery designs and mint colours on texture-rich garments.

He received criticism because the website crashed shortly after the apparel line was launched, and most of the items were sold out.

A part of his apology on Instagram read as, “When H&M first came to me with the idea of the collaboration, I was very excited that I could finally reach out to the massive Sabyasachi tribe worldwide, even if it was just this once. The entire motive behind this collaboration was wish-fulfillment, for me. It’s why I designed an extensive range so everyone could get something. Keeping that in mind, we produced in abundance. I was very clear and firm that there would be no VIP previews and no exceptions – everybody would access the collection in a democratic manner.”

"It's one of those things that even with the best forecasting, the best data team, the best supply chain and best logistics, you just cannot anticipate," he added

"I know a lot of people are disappointed, and I profoundly apologise for it. I'm sure I will be able to create a future business model that will address this need”.

Take a look at the post here-

Sabyasachi is a popular bridalwear designer among celebrities. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli both wore his designs to their weddings. He was also the designer of Deepika Padukone's and Ranveer Singh's wedding attire. Priyanka Chopra's crimson lehenga choli for her wedding to Nick Jonas was also designed by Sabyasachi.