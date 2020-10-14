Sabyasachi Mukherjee designs uniforms for Jaiselmer school, internet loves it

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjeee has started a new initiative - to provide opportunity for the young girls. As a stepping stone towards it, the designer recently collaborated with Citta organization to create uniforms for the students of Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls school in Jaisalmer.

He also designed special blue-maroon Ajrakh uniforms for girls of Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls school of Jaisalmer. Mukerjee used Ajrakh textilem, natural dyes and the block printing technique.

The outfit has three-fourth sleeves with buttons and pockets on both sides. The elastic at the waist provides comfort with beauty.

The fashion designer received praises from all corners, for the work he has taken up.

Here's an example of it:

In his official statement, Sabyasachi shared:

I have always believed in the transformative power of education. Its impact ripples outwards and upwards, from an individual level to society-at-large. Especially dear to me are initiatives that focus their resources on educating girls - the demographic most limited in access to opportunity and most stifled by archaic social expectations.

So when Michael Daube from Citta approached me to design school uniforms for the Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls School in Jaisalmer, I was thrilled. The project would provide young girls in Jaisalmer with an education, and give women in the region vocational skills and the opportunity for economic independence.

When designing these outfits, I wanted to make sure they reflected the region's craft heritage, with the hopes that it would highlight for the young girls the beauty and power inherent to the craft, as well as provide a better sense of community, connection, and pride for their home.

With this in mind, we chose to use Ajrakh- a traditional textile from the region. It's block-printed with natural dyes using a technique that predates modern history. On behalf of my entire team at Sabyasachi, I'd like to thank Citta for the honour of contributing to such a meaningful project and for the incredible work they are doing in India and around the world.

We also send our very best to the young girls and women who, through this project and others like it, will find hope, opportunity, and parity in their journeys ahead.