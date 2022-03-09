Here's why you must include Sabudana in your diet

Sabudana, or Sago, is usually consumed by Indians during fasting. People prefer Sabudana in the form of khichdi or kheer during special occasions like Navratras or when people decide to keep fast for other reasons. From improving digestion to regulating blood pressure, it has numerous health benefits.

Extracted from the roots of the tapioca plant, Sabudana is high in carbohydrates and thus, helps in providing much-needed energy during fasts. These tiny white pearl-like granules are soft and spongy in taste. As per health experts, one cup of Sabudana comprises 544 calories, 135 grams of carbohydrates, 30.4 mg of calcium, and small quantities of iron, magnesium, protein, fat, and potassium.

Here are the health benefits of Sabudana for which you must include it in your diet immediately:

- Sabudana is high on starch which leads to quickly producing glucose meeting the energy demand in fasting. This is the primary reason Sabudana is primarily preferred in breakfast, often called the most important meal of the day.

- With high fiber content, Sabudana is used to improve digestion. Having this regularly in your meal will prevent you from indigestion, bloating, and constipation.

- As Sabudana is rich in potassium, it helps in regulating blood pressure and maintaining seamless blood flow throughout the body.

- Sabudana also helps in boosting the nervous system. Adding Sabudana to your diet will help in mind relaxation as it contains high levels of the amino acid tryptophan.

- The sago granules are good for your heart also as it reduces the risk of heart-related ailments and maintain optimum levels of HDL, often called good cholesterol.



If you are wondering to depend on Sabudana for weight loss, you are incorrect. As it ahs high amounts of carbohydrates, one must intake a controlled amount of Sabudana in their diet.