Sabarna Roy: A maestro in the post modern Indian English writing

Sabarna Roy, a technocrat, holding the position of Senior Vice President, serving his 26th year of employment with Electrosteel group, is also a much-awarded, critically acclaimed bestselling Indian author of 7 literary books: Pentacles; Frosted Glass; Abyss; Winter Poems; Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 – 2018; Etchings of the First Quarter of 2020, and Fractured Mosaic. Starting his journey as a trained Civil Engineer, he had passed out with a First-Class Honors Civil Engineering Degree from Jadavpur University in the year 1988. He has been a man wearing many hats over the years. He has been engaged in giving leadership to Business Development, Applications Technology and certain key Strategies in the Electrosteel Group.

As a skilled orator, Roy has visited multiple national and international conferences to voice his views on various matters concerning ecology and environment. He has been a firm believer in the Paris Climate Accord and holds the opinion of lowering the Carbon Footprint in the industry to reverse the climate change effects on the planet. He also plays the role of an active participant in multitudinous activities of the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage, Confederation of Indian Industries, Central Board of Irrigation and Power, Indian Geographical Committee of International Water Resources Association, Calcutta Business School, Engage India, and JIS Group of Institutions. Being a man who was interested in interdisciplinary learning since his early childhood, today, continuously juggles his life between two different kinds of professions. As a Senior Engineering Professional, Sabarna is also involved in writing research articles in the environment sector in peer-reviewed national and international Journals. He has a technical book, titled: Articles on Ductile Iron Pipelines and Framework Agreement Contracting Methodology published by Scholars’ Press in European Union with two of his Co-authors. Sabarna had been an ardent admirer of Literature, right from a very young age, and had been into writing in Bengali and English in his University days. His first slim book of English poems, titled: Pain was published in 1986, and it had created a sensation in the student community and the literary academia of Calcutta. But soon after, he chose to serve the Corporate Sector, and hence parted with his pen. Between 2002 and 2005, he had been an oral storyteller. It was in July 2007 that the realization had dawned upon him that if he did not write, he would die. And right then, in the year 2007, he re-united with his writer side and took up the additional role of being an author. It was between 2010 and 2021 that he has published seven literary works, which have gone into becoming critically acclaimed bestsellers, and one Technical book, which has been translated into 8 major European languages. After the huge success of all the 7 books since 2010, Sabarna has been persistently writing in the format of a journal to imitate how the mind works in real life. Leadstart Inkstate, Mumbai has been the primary publisher of his works. Sabarna was an invited speaker on the opening day at the Noida International Literary Festival 2019 and a panelist at the Tata Steel Literary Meet on the opening day at a session, which discussed the Dark Side of the Mind. He was the Guest of Honor at Aaveg 2021 Literature Festival at Lucknow. Roy, during the Pandemic, attended many literary meets, and discussions, on various video conferencing platforms. Being a recognized Goodreads author with a present-day rating of 4.05 with reviews and ratings in excess of 2,500 and on Amazon, he has been rated between 4 and 5 with reviews and ratings in excess of 2,000. Roy has been a receiver of a plethora of awards and recognitions, in the literary world. He has been awarded the Literoma Laureate Award in 2019, Literoma Star Achiever Award 2020, Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 – 2018 won the best book of the year 2019, the A List Award for excellence in fiction by the NewsX Media House, Certificate for The Real Super Heroes for spreading a spirit of positivity and hope during the COVID-19 Pandemic from Forever Star India Award 2020, and the Certificate for Participation in the Indo Russian Friendship Celebration 2020, the Literoma Golden Star Award 2020: Lifetime Achievement, and the Certificate of Appreciation for featuring in the Hall of Fame of Literoma International Symposium on Literature & Festival 2020, and the Times Eminent Writer of the Year award by The Times of India Group in Kolkata in February 2021. He is one of the winners of the Champions of Change 2020 Award given out by Interactive Forum on Indian Economy supported by Government of India. Correctly described as “A civil engineer who mastered the inner engineering of the mind”, Sabarna Roy has been one exemplary personality who has scoured the skies of success in his technical and literary worlds, striking a perfect balance between the two diverse roles he plays. Roy has successfully carved out a special realm among the post-modern authors in English language who deal with human psyche through multi-layered vantage points. He has been a maestro in understanding the human behavior, especially in wake of the cut-throat competition of the modern world. His works have stood out right from his first book because unlike his contemporaries, he has always chosen to write about the real world around us. His books have always been a mirror to the realistic humane reactions and behavior. His intriguing writing style jolts many a reader into wondering if a particular incident in his book is not really derived from the reader’s own life. It compels the reader to dive deep into his own mind or rather into a deep self-introspection where they are able to find an uncanny resemblance of their life with the magnificence of his works. Thus, he has been termed as, “the thinking man’s author”. It is the sheer brilliance of Sabarna Roy’s works that has been taking his popularity graph reach new peaks, among the English fiction reading population! This is a Featured Content