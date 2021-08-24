Rupesh Sawarkar felicitates Indian Idol season 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan

The state executive member of Maharashtra BJP Yuva Morcha, Rupesh Sawarkar congratulates and Felicitates Indian Idol season 12 Pawandep Rajan the name that has taken the Indian music industry by storm.

Sawarkar is a youth icon that works for the betterment of the Youth across Maharashtra. He focuses on recognizing talents and appreciating them for their hard work. While making it to his peak point, he congratulated Raj Surani of Octopus Entertainment for spotting young talents and giving them a platform to make their dream a reality.

Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, and Shanmukha Priya along with their visionary Director, Surani met with the state executive member of BJYM Yuva Morcha this Thursday. Rupesh greeted the four of them and spoke to them about their journey in Indian Idol and what it meant for them to reach the point where they are loved all across India.

The talents spoke about their plans to settle down in Mumbai after a visit to their hometown and work with Director Raj on their musical series which will be shot this year. Rupesh gave a word of encouragement and appreciated their hard work and dedication to reach where they are today.

The Yuva Morcha leader has assured them all his support for their future endeavours. Pawandeep Rajan was much appreciated for his singing skills and his soulful voice. They spoke about their recent shoot which was directed by Raj Surani for Sony Entertainment television and Maruti Suzuki Swift, Rupesh appreciated their vision and was happy to see the work put in by the team to achieve something that has never been done before in the history of Indian Idol.

Raj Surani was congratulated by the State executive member of BJYM Yuva Morcha for his vision and direction skills. He was also felicitated for his debut as a director. When asked about what he had to say about the winners, he said “It is great to see how the youth of our country are empowered by such seamless vision and are lifted to great heights. Such platforms to showcase their talent are very rare and must be given to all talented individuals across India.”

Rupesh Swarkar gave his final word of appreciation to the team by saying, “I wish you all great success, may you achieve all that you are humbly destined to do, and may your musical series be a complete success in the days to come. All the best, God bless.”

