Rules for keeping pet dogs in Delhi-NCR: This is how much you need to pay for registration

Dog rules in Delhi

Several incidents of dog-biting have surfaced in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad. There is now a demand to make the rules stringent for those who want to keep dogs as pets. Here are the rules.

In the national capital, there a 20,000 registered pets and stray dogs. According to Delhi's municipal body, the government doctors receive 100-150 cases of dog bites every day and many of the victims don't get anti-rabies injections.

The rules for keeping pet dogs are simple.

Under Delhi municipal act 1956 Section 399, all pet owners will have to get their dogs registered. Any person can get the pets registered on Delhi municipal body's portal. The registration fee is only Rs 500.

Doctors say any dog who is a danger to others can be culled as per rules. For that, the dog should habitually attack humans. The department maintains a record of such dogs and then takes the decision.