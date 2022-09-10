Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Rules for keeping pet dogs in Delhi-NCR: This is how much you need to pay for registration

The rules for keeping pet dogs are simple.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 02:00 PM IST

Rules for keeping pet dogs in Delhi-NCR: This is how much you need to pay for registration
Dog rules in Delhi

Several incidents of dog-biting have surfaced in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad. There is now a demand to make the rules stringent for those who want to keep dogs as pets. Here are the rules.  

In the national capital, there a 20,000 registered pets and stray dogs. According to Delhi's municipal body, the government doctors receive 100-150 cases of dog bites every day and many of the victims don't get anti-rabies injections.   

The rules for keeping pet dogs are simple. 

Under Delhi municipal act 1956 Section 399, all pet owners will have to get their dogs registered. Any person can get the pets registered on Delhi municipal body's portal. The registration fee is only Rs 500. 

Doctors say any dog who is a danger to others can be culled as per rules. For that, the dog should habitually attack humans. The department maintains a record of such dogs and then takes the decision.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Tension grips Rajouri district over land dispute, section 144 imposed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.