Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 being called 'sasta Bigg Boss': 'Wish there was more...'| Exclusive

PM Modi to begin 3-day US visit tomorrow: know what's on agenda

'Maybe the time has come to...': Pawan Kalyan makes HUGE statement amid Tirupati Laddu row

Rug Utsav 2024: Exquisite journey through Jaipur Rugs' handcrafted artistry

'Office was filled with…': Ashneer Grover on why he left EY in one day despite having package of Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 being called 'sasta Bigg Boss': 'Wish there was more...'| Exclusive

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 being called 'sasta Bigg Boss': 'Wish there was more...'| Exclusive

PM Modi to begin 3-day US visit tomorrow: know what's on agenda

PM Modi to begin 3-day US visit tomorrow: know what's on agenda

'Maybe the time has come to...': Pawan Kalyan makes HUGE statement amid Tirupati Laddu row

'Maybe the time has come to...': Pawan Kalyan makes HUGE statement amid Tirupati Laddu row

Seven hybrid animals invented by humans 

Seven hybrid animals invented by humans 

Top 5 Countries with longest working hours

Top 5 Countries with longest working hours

Seven street foods of Delhi you should not miss 

Seven street foods of Delhi you should not miss 

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

ठेके पर खुद दारू खरीदने पहुंचे डीएम साहब, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा... देखें Viral video

ठेके पर खुद दारू खरीदने पहुंचे डीएम साहब, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा... देखें Viral video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Himachal officer who has been transferred without posting, as popular as IAS Tina Dabi on social media, she is...

Meet Himachal officer who has been transferred without posting, as popular as IAS Tina Dabi on social media, she is...

Inside Shabana Azmi's 74th birthday bash with girl gang Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza, Farah Khan

Inside Shabana Azmi's 74th birthday bash with girl gang Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza, Farah Khan

This is the only Indian stay that made it to 'World's best 50 hotels' list, per night tarrif is Rs...

This is the only Indian stay that made it to 'World's best 50 hotels' list, per night tarrif is Rs...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 being called 'sasta Bigg Boss': 'Wish there was more...'| Exclusive

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 being called 'sasta Bigg Boss': 'Wish there was more...'| Exclusive

Who is Jani Master? Stree 2, Pushpa, Jailer choreographer, National Award-winner arrested for...

Who is Jani Master? Stree 2, Pushpa, Jailer choreographer, National Award-winner arrested for...

Stree 2 choreographer Jani Master arrested in sexual assault case in Goa

Stree 2 choreographer Jani Master arrested in sexual assault case in Goa

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Rug Utsav 2024: Exquisite journey through Jaipur Rugs' handcrafted artistry

Jaipur Rugs, the world’s largest manufacturer of handmade rugs and a beacon of India’s rich textile heritage, proudly announces the inception of its much-awaited cultural event, 'Rug Utsav.'

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 02:00 PM IST

Rug Utsav 2024: Exquisite journey through Jaipur Rugs' handcrafted artistry
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Discover the Magic of Handwoven Rugs at the Annual Festival, Connecting Artisans with Patrons

Jaipur Rugs, the world’s largest manufacturer of handmade rugs and a beacon of India’s rich textile heritage, proudly announces the inception of its much-awaited cultural event, "Rug Utsav." 

This annual festival is a celebration that goes beyond commerce, bringing together the artistry of rural Indian craftsmen and the discerning tastes of customers worldwide.

Rug Utsav, a month-long celebration of India’s rich tradition of handcrafted carpets and rugs. Last year’s event achieved outstanding success, generating ₹15 crore in sales across all Jaipur rugs stores in India, including online channels. This year, with a strengthened presence across the country, the company is  setting an ambitious target, projecting revenues to reach Rs 50 crore from the event . Rug Utsav continues to honor the exceptional craftsmanship of our artisans while connecting their creations with a global audience, reinforcing Jaipur Rugs' mission to bridge tradition with modern design.

Fresh from an impressive financial year closing with a group turnover of Rs 975 crores and the successful launch of new stores in Pune and London, Jaipur Rugs is set to captivate hearts once more with the spirit of Rug Utsav. With 17 stores in prestigious locations such as India ,Milan, Dubai, Russia, and China, the brand is now set to host a month-long festival exclusively in India, offering an unforgettable experience at its Indian locations and on its website.

At Rug Utsav, visitors will have the chance to explore a curated selection of over 5,000 exquisite rugs, each telling a unique story of tradition, culture, and craftsmanship. For the first time ever, Jaipur Rugs is offering exclusive deals on its celebrated "Manchaha" collection, renowned for its innovation and artistry. The festival is more than an opportunity to purchase; it's a cultural journey into the heart of rural India.

Celebrate the Artisan's Journey: From Loom to Living Room

Rug Utsav is Jaipur Rugs' tribute to the artisans who breathe life into every thread and knot. Visitors will have the rare opportunity to interact directly with these artisans, gaining insight into the time-honored traditions that have been passed down through generations. For those eager to immerse themselves, there will be a chance to try their hand at weaving, guided by the master craftsmen themselves.

But that’s not all—Rug Utsav is also a festival of fun and engagement. Lucky visitors can participate in a series of delightful games with the chance to win exclusive Jaipur Rugs goodies.

Uncover Iconic Collections: Contour, Genesis, Hacienda, Imara, Wunderkammer, Kasbah, and Mythos

Discover the artistry behind Jaipur Rugs' renowned collections. From the bold and contemporary "Contour" and "Genesis" to the eclectic elegance of "Hacienda," "Imara," and "Jaipur Wunderkammer," the festival showcases the diverse range of designs that define the brand’s global reputation. Each collection, including the timeless "Kasbah" and the mythical charm of "Mythos," is available with special offerings throughout the event.

"Rug Utsav is not just a festival; it's a celebration of human spirit and creativity. It’s our way of bringing the world closer to the soul of India, where every rug is a canvas, and every thread is a story. This event is a tribute to the hands that weave magic into every knot and the hearts that carry the legacy of our rich heritage forward.”, Says Yogesh Chaudhary, Director Jaipur Rugs

Join us at Jaipur Rugs stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat, or online to be a part of this vibrant celebration. Rug Utsav is more than just a festival; it is a platform where creativity merges with culture, tradition blends with innovation, and artisans connect with a global audience.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience a world woven with stories, culture, and unparalleled craftsmanship at Jaipur Rugs’ Rug Utsav.

About Jaipur Rugs
“Let goodness, fairness, and, most importantly, love, prevail in business; profits will inevitably follow.” ~ N.K. Chaudhary

Jaipur Rugs is a family business strengthened by the purpose of protecting ancestral knowhow and connecting rural craftsmanship with global consumers. By placing the human aspect at its core, the company has grown to become the largest network of artisans in India. It uses the age-old art form of handmade carpets as a tool to bring prosperity into the homes of 40,000 rural artisans of which 85% are women. Founded in 1978 by Nand Kishore Chaudhary with just two looms, it now has over 7,000 looms and sells in over 90 countries. Today the company creates contemporary works of art by collaborating with creative talents capable of showcasing this ancestral craft with a new vision.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Delhi: Water supply to be shut down in capital for 12 hours tomorrow due to…; check list of affected areas

    Delhi: Water supply to be shut down in capital for 12 hours tomorrow due to…; check list of affected areas

    SL vs NZ, 1st Test: William O'Rourke stuns Pathum Nissanka with an inswinging yorker - Watch

    SL vs NZ, 1st Test: William O'Rourke stuns Pathum Nissanka with an inswinging yorker - Watch

    'Used animal fat instead of...': Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu accuses Jagan govt of 'adulterating' Tirupati Laddu prasadam

    'Used animal fat instead of...': Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu accuses Jagan govt of 'adulterating' Tirupati Laddu prasadam

    Agatha All Along review: Kathryn Hahn's wizardry saves oft-fun Marvel show from becoming a tame Wandavision-Loki echo

    Agatha All Along review: Kathryn Hahn's wizardry saves oft-fun Marvel show from becoming a tame Wandavision-Loki echo

    Diljit Dosanjh lands in trouble over his Dil-Luminati Tour in India, singer receives legal notice for...

    Diljit Dosanjh lands in trouble over his Dil-Luminati Tour in India, singer receives legal notice for...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Meet Himachal officer who has been transferred without posting, as popular as IAS Tina Dabi on social media, she is...

    Meet Himachal officer who has been transferred without posting, as popular as IAS Tina Dabi on social media, she is...

    Inside Shabana Azmi's 74th birthday bash with girl gang Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza, Farah Khan

    Inside Shabana Azmi's 74th birthday bash with girl gang Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza, Farah Khan

    This is the only Indian stay that made it to 'World's best 50 hotels' list, per night tarrif is Rs...

    This is the only Indian stay that made it to 'World's best 50 hotels' list, per night tarrif is Rs...

    From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

    From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

    In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

    In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement