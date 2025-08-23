Rubina Dilaik reveals why she never craves junk food or sugar, swears by 'mareezon wala khaana' for good health

Rubina Dilaik emphasises simple, homecooked meals and childhood-taught eating habits to stay healthy at 37, proving that balance and mindful choices matter more than trendy diets or indulgent cravings.

Homecooked comfort: The 'mareezon wala khaana' philosophy

Television star Rubina Dilaik believes in a wellness journey that thrives on simplicity rather than strict diets or fads. At 37, she proudly admits that her everyday meals resemble what friends often call 'mareezon wala khaana' (patient food). But for Rubina, that is the true secret; uncomplicated, nourishing food prepared at home.

Living in Himachal Pradesh with her husband Abhinav Shukla and their twins, Rubina ensures that her kitchen revolves around light, home-style meals. While many chase flavour-packed, indulgent plates, she highlights balance, portion control, and routine as the ultimate recipe for long-term health. The actress feels strongly that such habits, built at home, are far more effective than chasing shortcuts or diet trends.

Childhood lessons forging craving-free eating

Rubina often reflects on her childhood, crediting her parents for laying the foundation of her mindful eating. Junk food, aerated drinks, and processed snacks were not allowed in her home. Even pocket money was discouraged for such purchases, ensuring she developed a natural disinterest in chocolates, sweets, and fried treats.

These early lessons continue to guide her. Today, she shares that she never craves sugary or oily foods, and this discipline is something she consciously passes on to her children. Rubina and Abhinav have decided not to offer chocolates or digital gadgets as gifts, instead nurturing their daughters with healthier choices and active family time.

Her philosophy is clear; good health is not about cutting pleasures but cultivating habits that eliminate unnecessary cravings altogether. For Rubina, food is both nourishment and tradition, and her journey proves that balance, simplicity, and discipline remain the true pillars of a healthy lifestyle.