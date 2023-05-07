Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Royal family shares special recipe of Quiche served at King Charles' coronation

The King and Queen Consort urged people to "get involved with the Coronation Big Lunch" by posting a recipe for "Coronation Quiche" on their Instagram page.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

Royal family shares special recipe of Quiche served at King Charles' coronation
Royal family shares special recipe of Quiche served at King Charles' coronation

King Charles III of England has be formally crowned on May 6, 2023. There are numerous ways in which food has merged with the event. Especially during the Coronation Lunch, food has a formal function. Additionally, local towns are hosting "Big Lunches" to commemorate this momentous day. The King and Queen Consort urged people to "get involved with the Coronation Big Lunch" by posting a recipe for "Coronation Quiche" on their Instagram page. 

Here's how you can also make this quiche at home:

Preheat your oven. Roll out 250g of pastry and line a tin with it.Line the pastry tin with parchment paper and then add baking beans on top. 

Bake this at 190 degrees C for 15 minutes.

In a large bowl, beat milk, cream, eggs, herbs and seasoning.Finely chop spinach and keep it ready.

In the blind-baked quiche base, spread half the quantity of grated cheese.

Now, add the spinach, broad beans and tarragon. 

Next, pour the milk-eggs mixture over the filling.

Top with the remaining cheese. Bake the quiche for around 20 minutes at 160 degrees C.

Once it turns lightly golden, cut into pieces and serve

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kapil Sharma show star Sumona Chakravarti looks hot in sexy pink bikini, netizens say 'dekh rahe ho kappu sharma’
Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Sunny Leone, Rekha, Nora Fatehi look their stylish best at Citadel premiere in Mumbai
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad
Streaming This Week: Selfiee, Tooth Pari, Suga Road to D-Day, OTT titles to binge-watch this weekend
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
American firm throws lavish party for its employees, then sacks 13% of them
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.