Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

Royal family shares special recipe of Quiche served at King Charles' coronation

King Charles III of England has be formally crowned on May 6, 2023. There are numerous ways in which food has merged with the event. Especially during the Coronation Lunch, food has a formal function. Additionally, local towns are hosting "Big Lunches" to commemorate this momentous day. The King and Queen Consort urged people to "get involved with the Coronation Big Lunch" by posting a recipe for "Coronation Quiche" on their Instagram page.

Here's how you can also make this quiche at home:

Preheat your oven. Roll out 250g of pastry and line a tin with it.Line the pastry tin with parchment paper and then add baking beans on top.

Bake this at 190 degrees C for 15 minutes.

In a large bowl, beat milk, cream, eggs, herbs and seasoning.Finely chop spinach and keep it ready.

In the blind-baked quiche base, spread half the quantity of grated cheese.

Now, add the spinach, broad beans and tarragon.

Next, pour the milk-eggs mixture over the filling.

Top with the remaining cheese. Bake the quiche for around 20 minutes at 160 degrees C.

Once it turns lightly golden, cut into pieces and serve