In Roman mythology, roses were closely associated with Venus, the goddess of love, while in Greek mythology, Aphrodite was known as the Goddess of the Rose.

Rose Day 2025: Rose Day, the first day of Valentine’s Week, will be celebrated on February 7, 2025. It is a day dedicated to love, setting the tone for the week-long festivities leading up to Valentine’s Day. On this special day, roses, symbols of love, passion, and affection, are exchanged by couples to express their feelings for each other. Whether it is a single rose or a lavish bouquet, the gesture speaks volumes about love and romance.

Rose Day: History

Though the exact origins of Rose Day remain unclear, the symbolism of the rose as a symbol of love dates back to ancient times. In Roman mythology, roses were closely associated with Venus, the goddess of love, while in Greek mythology, Aphrodite was known as the Goddess of the Rose. Throughout history, roses have been admired for their beauty and their connection to passionate love. During the Victorian era, floriography, the language of flowers, became popular, with different colours of roses being assigned specific meanings. Red roses, for instance, symbolised deep love and passion.

Roses are believed to have originated in China, and in Asian cultures, they are also seen as symbols of prosperity and love. Their universal recognition across cultures has cemented the rose’s place as the ultimate expression of love and affection.

Rose Day: Significance

Rose Day offers a chance for couples to express their feelings in a simple yet powerful way. A rose, in any form, conveys the unspoken words of "I love you." The exchange of roses marks the beginning of a romantic journey that continues throughout Valentine’s Week, with each day bringing new ways to celebrate love. The rose’s deep connection with love makes it the perfect gift to start this special week.

Meaning of different rose colours

While the red rose is often the most popular choice for expressing love, other colours also carry their own unique meanings:

Red Rose: Represents deep, passionate love and conveys "I love you."

Represents deep, passionate love and conveys "I love you." Purple Rose: Symbolises fascination and love at first sight.

Symbolises fascination and love at first sight. Pink Rose: Represents grace, admiration, and appreciation.

Represents grace, admiration, and appreciation. Orange Rose: Conveys excitement, energy, and enthusiasm.

Conveys excitement, energy, and enthusiasm. White Rose: Symbolises innocence, purity, and new beginnings.

Symbolises innocence, purity, and new beginnings. Yellow Rose: Represents friendship and joy.

Also read: 10 thoughtful and affordable gifts ideas for Valentine's week 2025