During the Victorian era ( 1837-1901), a practice called floriography became famous. It was the art of giving flowers with special meanings.

Rose Day marks the beginning of Valentine's week and is celebrated on February 7. It sets the mood for the week and leads up to Valentine's Day. This day is celebrated by giving roses to your loved ones to express love and affection. Some people give single roses, while others present beautiful bouquets to make their loved ones feel special.



History of Rose Day



The exact history of Rose Day is uncertain, but flowers have always been a symbol of love and emotions in various cultures.



Roses are often portrayed as the flower of love in several movies and books. One of the most iconic examples is Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, where a rose plays a significant role in the love story. This tradition dates back to ancient times. In Roman mythology, roses represented as the symbol of love and beauty and thus were linked to Venus, the goddess of love. Similarly, in Greek mythology, Aphrodite was also known as the Goddess of Roses, symbolizing beauty and passion.



Roses were first cultivated in China. In Asian culture also, it is symbolized as a sign of prosperity and love. Over time, roses became the universal flower of love across different societies.

Significance of Rose Day



Rose tends to be a powerful symbol of love and romance. Giving a rose is often the first step in expressing romantic feelings. As the week continues with Chocolate Day, Hug Day and others, couples celebrate their journey of love.



So, whether a rose is given alone or in a bouquet it conveys deep emotions in a simple yet meaningful way. It is a silent way of saying “I love you” and sets the tone for the days ahead.



Meaning of Different Rose Colors



Some people think roses come only in red, but they bloom in many colors and each with a special meaning. Here’s what each color represents:



Red Rose – Deep passionate love

Pink Rose – Admiration, gratitude and appreciation

White Rose – Purity and innocence

Yellow Rose – Friendship and joy

Orange Rose – Enthusiasm and energetic



So, when you choose a rose, pick the color that best expresses your feelings and emotions!