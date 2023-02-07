Rose Day 2023: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes to share on 1st day of Valentine's week

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 06:13 AM IST
Valentine's week is upon us and all couples are planning ways to make their loved ones feel special. The week is celebrated by following various days starting with rose day followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and finally Valentine's Day. Rose Day will be observed on February 7. On this day, lovers give roses to each other. It is believed that the colour of the roses expresses our feeling for the other person.
For example, the red rose stands for love and passion, orange is immense passion, yellow speaks of lifelong friendship, and a yellow rose with red tips means one's feelings of friendship have transformed into love and more. Those who are in different cities and can't physically give roses, they can always rely on WhatApp to express their feelings and make their partners feel special. Here are some WhatsApp messages to send to your partner.
Rose Day 2023: WhatsApp wishes
- Life is full of thorns, but with you beside me, it's just a garden of roses.
- On this Rose Day, I announce that my heart belongs to you. Let's spend this life together. Happy Rose Day!
- "The red rose whispers of passion, and the white rose breathes of love; O, the red rose is a falcon, and the white rose is a dove." - John Boyle O'Reilly.
- There are so many love stories in the world. But ours will always be my favourite. Happy Rose Day.
- Roses may wither, but my love and passion for you are immortal. Have a beautiful day, my happiness. Happy Rose Day.
- You saw my imperfections, insecurities, and flaws. Still, you accepted me as I am. I love you forever. Happy Rose Day.
- Your presence is as beautiful as a rose because you inspire me and bring happiness into my life, my love. Happy Rose Day.
- With you around, my heart beats faster, and my smile gets bigger. Happy Rose Day to the one who made my life so beautiful.
- "Life is a flower of which love is the honey." - Victor Hugo.