Rose Day 2023: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes to share on 1st day of Valentine's week

Valentine's week is upon us and all couples are planning ways to make their loved ones feel special. The week is celebrated by following various days starting with rose day followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and finally Valentine's Day. Rose Day will be observed on February 7. On this day, lovers give roses to each other. It is believed that the colour of the roses expresses our feeling for the other person.

For example, the red rose stands for love and passion, orange is immense passion, yellow speaks of lifelong friendship, and a yellow rose with red tips means one's feelings of friendship have transformed into love and more. Those who are in different cities and can't physically give roses, they can always rely on WhatApp to express their feelings and make their partners feel special. Here are some WhatsApp messages to send to your partner.

Rose Day 2023: WhatsApp wishes