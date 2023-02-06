Search icon
Rose Day 2023: Know significance of first day of valentine's week

Rose day is the first day of Valentine's week and it is celebrated every year on 7 February.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 01:31 PM IST

Rose Day 2023: Know significance of first day of valentine's week
File photo

Valentine's Week of the year 2023 is here! The celebration starts with Rose Day as couples and lovebirds head out to celebrate their romance and love. Beautiful roses are the focus of Valentine's Week's opening day. Every year on February 7, Rose Day signals the beginning of a week filled with romance and gifts.

Victorians are believed to have invented the custom of giving roses as a way to show their loved ones how much they were appreciated. Since then, people have observed Rose Day with the intention of sharing the love by giving roses to one another. On Rose Day, people exchange roses as a way of showing their love for one another.

The significance of Rose Day is found in the simple delight it inspires. Giving roses to your partners is a reasonably cheap method to make them happy and smile. Roses can express a variety of emotions, including love, innocence, and warmth.

In order for lovers to begin the process of communicating their feelings of love and affection, Rose Day is observed. Different rose colors represent various moods and feelings. Red roses are reserved for pure love and represent the most intense type of affection, while pink roses are said to express appreciation and admiration. Peach roses represent the first blush of love and innocence, while white flowers symbolise purity.

The week of romance is the perfect occasion to select the ideal rose to give to someone you love.

