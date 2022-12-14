Romanesco Cauliflower: Here's why this pyramid-scallop cabbage costs Rs 2,200 per kg

Representational image

Many strange types of fruits and vegetables are grown in the world. The shape of some is very strange. Seeing them, one would not believe that such vegetables and fruits can also be cultivated. One such vegetable is cultivated in America and Europe. It looks like a pyramid or a sea shell. The name of this vegetable is Romanesco Cauliflower.

Why does such a shape come?

The Romanesco Cauliflower vegetable has a granular flower-like shape. According to the French National Center for Scientific Research, these granular flowers are not fully developed. Due to non-development, the flower buds remain in the buds. Due to this, this vegetable starts coming in a strange shape.

Explain that the undeveloped flowers of romanesco cauliflower turn back into shoots, they try to flower again but fail. This process happens so many times that on top of one bud another, third on it and so on, they form a pyramid-like condition. It looks like a green pyramid.

Beneficial for health too

If you look at the shape of normal cabbage, then each of its flowers is adjacent to the other. Whereas, this is not the case with Romanesco Cauliflower. All its flowers look different. Romanesco cauliflower is eaten with great enthusiasm in many countries. The taste of this green-colored vegetable feels like a peanut. It tastes very tasty after being cooked. Also, this vegetable is considered a good source of Vitamin E and Vitamin K. Dietary fibers and carotenoids are also found in it, which are considered very beneficial for health.