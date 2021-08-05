Rohit Khosla from Delhi is an inspirational entrepreneur and a great role model for aspiring youngsters

It takes extraordinary people to do extraordinary things and to sustain in this competitive business world. We come across one such Global Business Leader who is highly regarded in the industry due to his diligence, hard work and dedication.

Hailing from a business family in Delhi, Rohit studied Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce in 2014 and later completed his MBA from Oxford University. Being a bright student, he earned various scholarships for higher studies. With a desire to gain a competitive edge, he completed many certification courses of business from the best institutes of the world including Harvard Business School, Wharton Business School, and London School of Economics.

In 2014, Rohit joined his family business 'R.K. International Group (R.K.I),' which is the leading HR Consultancy in India with its head office in New Delhi. R.K. International specializes in the field of overseas recruitment with its global presence in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. Rohit is currently the Managing Director at his company and manages the businesses based in India, Kuwait, UAE, Poland and South Korea. Rohit knows the business world inside out. He uses his vast knowledge to create new opportunities and become the best in this field. He is one of those rare personalities who have taken his family business to a global platform, with his entrepreneurial mindset manifesting itself in many ways.

Sharing his thoughts on his entrepreneurial story, Rohit recalls many twists and turns in his journey and shares that, 'The one thing I have learnt in my professional career is the need to constantly reinvent myself. I think it's important for leaders to recognise that we're in a challenging landscape and the market today changes so quickly that we need to embrace change. And one always has to think outside the box to make a difference and stand apart from the competition.'

Rohit is a highly skilled business professional who has successfully partnered with teams and clients to achieve objectives, implement strategies, and resolve conflicts in a cross-cultural environment. His excellent communication and networking skills helped him collaborate with big clients not only in India but other countries too. Further it has helped him maintain a good rapport with his team members and other businesses.

And his entrepreneurial spirit did not stop just here. He went on to launch many other brands such as New Delhi Medical Centre, Gulf Medical Centre, New Star Medical Centre, Gulf Visa Services, Khosla Travels Pvt. Ltd., Khosla Transport Company, Khosla Exim, and R.K. International Skill Development Centres.

So one minute he is running a consulting business and the next a travel company and then some successful joint ventures. With a wealth of experience as a business leader, Rohit Khosla has risen to the top with his sheer perseverance and is highly revered in his chosen industry.

Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content