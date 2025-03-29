Bal, who passed away on November 1, 2024, at 63, had his last runway show at Lakmé Fashion Week weeks before his death.

Months after fashion designer Rohit Bal’s passing, a legal fight has started over his will. His long-time partner Lalit Tehlan and his family both claim different versions of the document. The case took a new turn when two of Bal’s close friends, Rohit Gandhi and Julie Deb, withdrew their earlier accusations against Tehlan.

Friends change their stance

Gandhi and Deb had earlier accused Tehlan of mistreating Bal, but now say they were misled by Bal’s step-siblings. Gandhi, who had criticised Tehlan for restricting Bal’s visitors, admitted he was given false information. “Gudda [Rohit Bal] himself told us he did not get along with his family,” he said.

Deb, who had filed a police complaint against Tehlan in 2023, also took back her claims. “I was made to believe Lalit was harming him. I now realise I was wrong,” she stated.

Family responds

Rajeev Bal, Rohit Bal’s stepbrother, questioned the sudden change in stance. “If they were misled last year, how can we trust their statements now?” he asked. Tehlan suggested that Gandhi and Deb were honouring promises they had made to Bal before his death.

FDCI Chairman steps down

Sunil Sethi, Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India, has stepped down as the executor of Bal’s will. “I leave legal matters to the court,” he said, adding that Bal was always in control of his decisions.

The legal fight continues

Bal, who passed away on November 1, 2024, at 63, had his last runway show at Lakmé Fashion Week weeks before his death. In December, the dispute over his assets began, with Tehlan claiming Bal’s will favoured him, while the family insisted on another version.

With changing testimonies and ongoing legal proceedings, the court will decide the final outcome of Bal’s estate.

