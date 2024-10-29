New Delhi [India], October 29: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognised infertility as a public health issue. Although biological factors are considered to be the primary cause, factors like social, health, and lifestyle factors can all harm a couple’s ability to reproduce.

Worldwide infertility affects around 8–12% of couples, with male factors identified as the primary cause in 50% of cases. Furthermore, around 7% of all men are affected by male infertility all over the world. Many factors affect male infertility, however, environmental pollution has emerged as a major cause for the rising trend of male infertility in today’s era all over the world due to the universal presence of environmental contaminants. Recent studies have revealed that air pollution has a significant impact on human fertility and sperm quality.

Women are equally affected by environmental pollution, facing challenges such as irregular menstrual cycles, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and endometriosis. These conditions are often exacerbated by exposure to environmental toxins, which interfere with estrogen and other reproductive hormones. This can result in difficulties in conceiving and maintaining a healthy pregnancy.

Understanding Environmental Pollutants

Environmental pollution refers to various harmful chemicals released into the air, water, and soil. Heavy metals, insecticides, industrial pollutants, and vehicular exhaust emissions are among these pollutants. These pollutants not only harm the environment but also penetrate our bodies interfering with hormonal balance and causing reproductive disruption.

Air pollution has always been linked to health issues, including respiratory diseases and cardiovascular problems. Air pollutants can cause oxidative stress, leading to decreased sperm quality in men and impaired ovarian function in women.

Industrial waste, agricultural runoff, as well as improper disposal of pharmaceuticals result in water pollution which brings toxic substances into our water supply. These impurities can have serious effects on reproductive health. Exposure to endocrine disruptors found in polluted water can interfere with fertility by interrupting hormone production and regulation.

What Can We Do?

While the challenges are immense, so is the potential for change. Dr. Pratik Tambe, a leading expert in the field, is at the forefront of this battle. His research and advocacy are shedding light on the issue and working on viable solutions.

●One must prioritise indoor air quality and reduce exposure to outdoor pollutants.

●Choose organic food whenever possible to minimise the intake of pesticides.

●Be aware of environmental hazards and take precautions.

●Spread the word about the connection between pollution and fertility.

The time for complacency is over. It's time to reclaim our health and our future. By understanding the threats posed by environmental pollution and taking proactive steps, we can protect the most fundamental aspect of human life: our ability to reproduce.

