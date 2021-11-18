Rising humidity likely to be linked to increased suicides: Study

A new research has revealed that intense humidity caused by the climate crisis is more likely to be the reason behind the increased rates of suicide. Women and young people were particularly affected by more frequent spells of humidity which are rising because of global heating, the study found.

Scientists have discovered that more frequent spells of humidity were more strongly linked to suicide than high temperatures.

Conducted by researchers at the universities of the UN, Sussex and Geneva, as well as University College London, the study is based on data from 60 countries between 1979 and 2016.

As per Dr Sonja Ayeb-Karlsson, who co-authored the research, humidity interfered with the body’s ability to regulate its temperature. This is likely to result in increased discomfort and may even worsen the condition for people who are already struggling with mental illnesses. When the mental health of these patients deteriorates, the possibility of suicide also increases.

Dr Karlsson adds that if you talk about mental health, there are several links, including anxiety and trouble sleeping. She says that sleep deprivation is a massive thing as it is difficult to sleep when it's hot and even more when it is humid.

The scientists further said that if the heat and humidity continue to increase like this, the mental condition of the people will go on deteriorating. Due to the increased humidity, antidepressant medicines interfere with the body's ability to regulate its temperature

The study found that in 40 out of 60 countries, humidity and suicides are more strongly related. These countries include hot and humid countries like Thailand, Guyana. Not only this, but the number of suicides has also increased in those countries where there is less moisture, such as Sweden, Belgium and Luxembourg.

If a person is not able to bear the stress of moving from cold areas to hot areas, his mental health worsens. Dr Sonja says that for the first time such a study has been done in which an attempt has been made to find the connection between two major problems on a global scale. Due to climate change, global warming, the mental health of people around the world is getting worse.

The World Health Organization (WHO) plans to reduce suicides worldwide by one-third by 2030. At present, 7 lakh people commit suicide every year around the world. The trend that seems to be established between humidity and suicide rate in this study is scary. The biggest impact of this is on women and young people. Moisture worsens mental health and problems like stress, restlessness, lack of sleep increase. Unable to deal with these, the person ends his life.