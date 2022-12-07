Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Planning a budget trip? List of Ashrams in Rishikesh that offer free stay

Here is a list of Ashrams that offer free lodging facilities in Rishikesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 03:45 PM IST

Planning a budget trip? List of Ashrams in Rishikesh that offer free stay
List of Ashram in Rishikesh for free stay | Photo: PTI

With winter's arrival, all of us are looking for places to plan our weekend getaways and trips. For people living in Delhi, Rishikesh is a go-to stop. To help you plan a budget-friendly trip we have jotted down some of the Ashrams that offer free lodging facilities. 

Check here a list of Ashrams where you can stay for free in Rishikesh:

Parmarth Niketan Ashram

This Ashram offers free lodging and fooding facility to the volunteers. People who want to stay in this Ashram will have to offer help to accomplish menial works.  Parmarth Niketan Ashram is situated near the famous Ram jhula. 

Bharat Heritage Services

You can offer to volunteer in the Heritage Services and opt for a free stay. This is said to be a Yoga school. This place offers free training for yoga and meditation. This property is situated in the Ganga vihar colony, Rishikesh. 

Geeta Bhawan Ashram

Geeta Bhawan is one of the most famous Ashrams in Rishikesh. It offers free food and lodging to the volunteers. This Ashram has over 1000 rooms. It is situated at Swargashram road, Rishikesh. 

Apart from the above-mentioned, you can find various Ashrams in Rishikesh that offer free food and lodging to the people who offer to volunteer. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan: Not just Hindi, these actresses have worked in films across languages
Bengaluru: Pictures of Kempegowda airport will amaze you!
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra stops all bus services to Karnataka amid border dispute
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.