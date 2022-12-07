Planning a budget trip? List of Ashrams in Rishikesh that offer free stay

List of Ashram in Rishikesh for free stay | Photo: PTI

With winter's arrival, all of us are looking for places to plan our weekend getaways and trips. For people living in Delhi, Rishikesh is a go-to stop. To help you plan a budget-friendly trip we have jotted down some of the Ashrams that offer free lodging facilities.

Check here a list of Ashrams where you can stay for free in Rishikesh:

Parmarth Niketan Ashram

This Ashram offers free lodging and fooding facility to the volunteers. People who want to stay in this Ashram will have to offer help to accomplish menial works. Parmarth Niketan Ashram is situated near the famous Ram jhula.

Bharat Heritage Services

You can offer to volunteer in the Heritage Services and opt for a free stay. This is said to be a Yoga school. This place offers free training for yoga and meditation. This property is situated in the Ganga vihar colony, Rishikesh.

Geeta Bhawan Ashram

Geeta Bhawan is one of the most famous Ashrams in Rishikesh. It offers free food and lodging to the volunteers. This Ashram has over 1000 rooms. It is situated at Swargashram road, Rishikesh.

Apart from the above-mentioned, you can find various Ashrams in Rishikesh that offer free food and lodging to the people who offer to volunteer.