Rishi Panchami 2022: Know significance, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat

Rishi Panchami also known as Rushi Panchami and Bhadrapada Shukla Panchami is celebrated a day after Ganesh Chaturthi. It is a special day in the Hindu religion and women fast on Rishi Panchami to pay their respects to the Sapta Rishis or seven sages. In 2022, according to the English calendar, Rishi Panchami falls between August 31 and September 1.

Rishi Panchami 2022: Puja timings

Panchami Tithi Begins at 3:22 pm on August 31

Panchami Tithi Ends at 2:49 pm on September 1

Rishi Panchami 2022: Significance

According to Hindu mythology, women observe a fast on the occasion of Rishi Panchami to pursue the blessings of seven sages and to meet their wishes for joy and fortune.

Rishi Panchami 2022: Shubh Muhurat

The Brahma Muhurta will be in effect from 4:29 am to 5:14 am. The Godhuli Muhurat is from 6:30 pm to 6:54 pm. Meanwhile, Abhijit Muhurta will take place from 11:55 am to 12:46 pm and Vijay Muhurta is going to begin at 2:28 pm and end at 3:19 pm.

Rishi Panchami 2022: Puja Vidhi

Women clean their houses and then establish a Saptarishi by making a square circle with turmeric and kumkum.

After this, the women take a bath with Panchamrit and water.

Devotees then offer flowers, garlands, and sweets to the Sapta Rishis.

Once the prasad/bhog is offered to the Sapta Rishis, an aarti is performed.