Rishabh Pant birthday: From IPL paychecks to luxury cars; a peek into 'spidey's' multi-crore net worth

Rishabh Pant’s birthday gives us the perfect reason to look at his estimated net worth in 2025, his record-breaking IPL contract, brand endorsements, and the luxurious lifestyle that comes with being one of India’s most popular cricketers.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 11:45 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Rishabh Pant birthday: From IPL paychecks to luxury cars; a peek into 'spidey's' multi-crore net worth
Indian cricket’s star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant celebrates his birthday today, and along with his remarkable comeback on the field, his journey off the pitch is just as inspiring. As of 2025, Pant’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore (approximately USD 12 million), making him one of the richest young players in the sport.

Record-breaking IPL deal

Pant created history at the IPL 2025 auction when Lucknow Super Giants bought him for a staggering Rs 27 crore, the highest price ever paid for a player in IPL history. Add to that his BCCI Grade A central contract and match fees, and it’s clear that cricket alone brings him a major chunk of his annual earnings. His IPL price tag not only boosted his financial standing but also cemented his reputation as one of the most valuable players in the league.

Brand power and lavish lifestyle

Pant is also a favourite of big brands. From his multi-year association with adidas to several other endorsements across lifestyle, beverages, and tech, his deals fetch him multi-crore sums every year. Off the field, Pant’s taste for luxury is evident. He owns stylish properties in Delhi and his hometown Roorkee, along with a swanky car collection that reportedly includes Audi, Mercedes, and Land Rover models.

Despite the luxury, Pant remains grounded. He often spends time in Roorkee with family and never misses a chance to thank his fans for their constant support. As he celebrates his birthday this year, Pant’s journey is not just about cricket, it’s about rising to the top, both on and off the field.

