Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj exchanged rings on June 8 in a private ceremony at Lucknow. The couple celebrated the joyous event at The Centrum Hotel in Lucknow with close family and friends.

Rinku Singh's fiancée Priya Saroj wore a pastel lehenga set designed by Delhi's famous designer Mahima Mahajan, adorned with delicate silver embroidery and sequin work. Her blouse featured intricate detailing while the dupatta was sheer and gracefully draped. To accessorise her look, she opted for a statement necklace paired with matching earrings and bangals. Priya Saroj styled her hair in soft, loose waves, centre-parted. She kept her makeup subtle with soft and dewy base, flushed cheeks, well-defined kohl eyes and a shade of pink lips.

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh for a white sherwani with silver detailing. The beautiful couple was captured hand-in-hand while greeting the guests after the ceremony.



The opulent occasion was attented by attended by prominent figures, including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Jaya Bachchan, MP Ram Gopal Yadav, and BCCI Vice-President and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla.

About Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh, originally from Aligarh, gained significant recognition during IPL 2023 for hitting five consecutive sixes in an over against the Gujarat Titans, securing a remarkable victory for Kolkata Knight Riders. Priya Saroj, elected in 2024, became the second youngest MP and won the Lok Sabha elections from Macchlishahr.

