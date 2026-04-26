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Rihanna attempts Bharatanatyam mudras in viral video, netizens say 'Tamil culture FTW' - Watch

During her Mumbai visit to launch her beauty label Fenty Beauty, Rihanna also took out some time for learning Bharatanatyam mudras from the Tamil influencer Nejm.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 26, 2026, 02:30 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rihanna attempts Bharatanatyam mudras in viral video, netizens say 'Tamil culture FTW' - Watch
Rihanna learning Bharatanatyam mudras
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Global pop icon Rihanna set India abuzz with a surprise visit on April 24 to launch her beauty label Fenty Beauty. The 38-year-old superstar lit up social media as she posed for paparazzi, grooved with influencers, mingled with the Ambanis, and turned her Mumbai visit into a full-blown spectacle.

Rihanna learns Bharatanatyam

Now, one of her videos is going viral on social media in which Rihanna is seen learning Bharatanatyam mudras from a Tamil influencer named Nejm. In the clip, Rihanna looked keen to learn the Indian classical dance form as Nejm introduced her to a few mudras (hand gestures) and explained how expressions are conveyed through the eyes in Bharatanatyam. Embracing the moment, Rihanna mirrored the gestures and expressions as the impromptu lesson unfolded.

How netizens reacted to the viral video

Several netizens shared their amusing reactions in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Tamil Culture FTW", while another added, "Rihanna learning Tamil culture wasn't on my 2026 bingo card but I'm so here for it." "We got RiRi doing Bharatanatyam before GTA 6", read another comment.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nejm (@keepinitnejm)

Rihanna's chart-topping hits

Rihanna is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with estimated sales of over 250 million records. She debuted with the Caribbean-inspired records Music of the Sun and A Girl Like Me, both of which reached the top ten of the US Billboard 200. She rose to stardom and transitioned to dance-pop and R&B with the album Good Girl Gone Bad and its reissue, subtitled Reloaded. The project yielded a string of successful songs, including the US number-one singles Umbrella, Take a Bow, and Disturbia. Her guest appearances on Live Your Life, Love the Way You Lie, and The Monster also topped the Billboard Hot 100.

READ | Michael Jackson estate faces sexual abuse allegations from four siblings as pop star's biopic opens strong at box office

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