Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reveals her fitness mantra, inspired by mother Neetu Kapoor’s discipline, 'My mother always tells me...'

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni believes consistency is non-negotiable. Practising yoga four to five times a week since 2004, she now combines it with strength training, a mix that experts say creates sustainable fitness.
Routine rooted in yoga
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni credits an unwavering, two-decade commitment to yoga and a simple rule from her mother Neetu Kapoor to 'never skip a workout', for keeping her on track. Practising since 2004, she said she trains four to five times a week and sticks to routines she genuinely enjoys. After the birth of her daughter, Samara, she leaned entirely on yoga and joked she has 'forgotten how to run on a treadmill,' preferring the mat to the gym. She shared these insights in a conversation with Fit Tak.
While yoga anchors her schedule, Riddhima now layers in weights 'because that matters,' typically relying on body-weight work and added resistance to build strength. Her larger message is pragmatic: trends fade, but enjoyment and discipline keep you consistent, the only way to make a routine last. She emphasised consistency over intensity and novelty, every week.
Why pairing yoga with strength works
Adding a professional perspective, yoga educator Dr Yogrishi Vishvketu said combining resistance training with yoga offers a holistic template. Strength work, he noted, builds bone density, metabolic health and functional power; but on its own it can also contribute to misalignments in the spine and joints. By contrast, yoga’s breath-led postures and alignment improve mobility, aid recovery and calm the nervous system. He added that many asanas, from long-held chair to boat, develop strength in their own right, and that integrating both approaches can reduce injury risk and sharpen focus over time.
The takeaway echoes Riddhima Kapoor's playbook: pick a modality you enjoy, show up regularly, and use complementary strength training to round it out. It’s a consistency-first philosophy, grounded in yoga for mind–body benefits and resistance work for durability, with the usual caution to consult a professional before beginning any new regimen.