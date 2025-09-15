Add DNA as a Preferred Source
LIFESTYLE

Riddhima Kapoor birthday: How Ranbir Kapoor's sister keeps her skin glowing with simple, no-fuss routine

On her birthday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni proves that glowing skin comes from simple habits, not endless products.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 02:09 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Riddhima Kapoor birthday: How Ranbir Kapoor's sister keeps her skin glowing with simple, no-fuss routine
It’s Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s birthday today, and while wishes pour in for the jewellery designer, one thing fans can’t stop admiring is her radiant, fuss-free beauty. Known for her elegance and timeless style, Riddhima swears by a skincare routine that’s refreshingly simple yet super effective. She proves that sometimes less is more, especially when it comes to caring for your skin.

Hydration first, always

Riddhima believes that glowing skin starts with the basics: hydration. For her, that means drinking plenty of water, getting enough sleep, and never skipping moisturiser. She keeps her morning and night rituals short and sweet: cleanse, moisturise, and, most importantly, apply sunscreen. For her, sunscreen is non-negotiable, no matter the season. Instead of experimenting with dozens of products or following internet fads, she sticks to a handful of tried-and-tested essentials. This focus on consistency helps her skin remain naturally healthy and luminous all year round.

Trusted care over complicated routines

What makes Riddhima’s skincare stand out is its balance of simplicity and smart choices. She prefers lightweight, non-greasy products that blend easily into her busy schedule. While she avoids overcomplicating her at-home routine, she isn’t afraid to seek professional help when necessary. Regular dermatologist consultations allow her to address specific skin concerns without falling into the trap of unnecessary, complicated regimens. Riddhima also adapts her products with the changing seasons, opting for lighter formulas in summer and richer textures during winter, but never overhauls her entire regime.

Her philosophy is clear: skincare should enhance your life, not complicate it. On her special day, Riddhima’s glow is a reminder that healthy skin doesn’t demand a 10-step ritual. All it takes is hydration, discipline, and protection from the sun. Her mantra is simple yet powerful; keep it steady, keep it smart, and let your skin shine naturally.

