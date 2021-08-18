Richardson Khristi â€“ The doctor who is restoring faith in humanity with his Facebook page

The world is full of miseries, pain and sorrows but it is also true that there are some individuals who have been inspiring and motivating people, giving them the strength to face problems of their lives and most importantly, making them believe that the God is always with them. Though all the God-loving people know that the Supreme Almighty is taking care of them yet in tough times,they tend to forget it and in such a scenario, individuals like Dr. Richardson Khristi ensures that they stay close to the God.

Dr. Richardson Khristi is from a small city Anand which is in Gujarat, India, and it is famous all over the world because of Amul, the biggest dairy in Asia. Dr. Khristi is a Homoeopathic doctor who did his Bachelor of HomoeopathicMedicine and Surgery (BHMS) from M.S. Pathak Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Vadodara, and presently he works as a full-time doctor. He is married to Rubymol Richardson Khristi who is also his biggest supporter in life, they fell in love with each other andeventually tied the knot.

Dr. Richardson Khristi always felt that he should do something more for people along with treating their medical problems.In 2011 while surfing on the social networking site Facebook, he came up with an idea of creating a page which would instill motivation and courage in people and also remind them of the importance of the God in their lives time and again. He named the page as, “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. -Psalm 23:1”, the title of the page is a Bible verse name taken through PSALM book chapter 23 and verse #1. At present, this page is followed by more than 5 million people and is spreading good news about the God.

In 2015, Dr. Khristi created one more page which he named as “GOD will make a way, when there seems no way” and on this page stories of some great people who are involved in good deeds are posted in order to inspire and encourage others. This page is being followed by 1.2 million followers as of now and Dr. Khristi is really illuminating the lives of many people with both the pages.

How much Dr. Richardson Khristi is involved in his pages despite having a busy schedule as a doctor can be understood by the fact that he doesn’t copy or share the content available on the Internet. Insteadhe makes his own content so all the posts that you see on his pages such as spiritual posters, inspiring quotes, motivational stories, general knowledge, health topics, art topics and recipes, they are all created by him only.

Dr. Khristi has also started his YouTube channel by the name of Shepherd Digital Media which will also be used for the noble cause of spreading positivity.

In 2021, Dr. Khristi has set up a company Ranen Digital Media Pvt. Ltd which is named after his son Ranen. He will further use this firm to bring hope and positivity in the lives of those who are facing problems.

We certainly need more people like Dr. Richardson Khristi to make this world a better place to live.

