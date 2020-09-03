Rhea Kapoor borrows Sonam K Ahuja's Dolce & Gabbana outfit, slays it like a boss

Celebrities wearing an outfit more than once is a new norm and has been in the trend for quite some time now. Earlier there were people who would write about repeating outfits and now it's applauded by many. Moreover, celebs have also indulged in sharing the outfits and if a sibling does it, why not?! Recently, Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram page and shared a beautiful photo wearing a Dolce & Gabbana floral gown. The same outfit was donned by sister and actor Sonam K Ahuja back in 2015.

Rhea posted the photo for a brand promotion wearing the attire. She wrote, "Let's cut to the chase -- be yourself! Even if it means dressing up to watch the sun go down on a Wednesday evening with delish Tanqueray & Tonic."

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, Sonam had posted the photo on her Instagram page in 2015 while posing with father and actor Anil Kapoor. The photo was clicked while they attended the SAF Gala in San Fransisco. She had captioned it as "Thank you #safgala for the lovely evening! My date for the night!! @anilskapoor".

Take a look:

Sonam and Rhea also posted the photo on their Instagram story. The stylist and producer wrote, "Missing my sister and wearing her dress to stay close."

The siblings are each other's best friends and have set immense fashion goals for more than a decade now.

Currently, Sonam is in London with her husband Anand S Ahuja. She also showers love on her family as she is far away from them.