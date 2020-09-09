Rhea Chakraborty's 'smash patriarchy' t-shirt slogan: Know the hidden meaning behind it

On Tuesday, when Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty arrived at the NCB office and consequently arrested in the ';drug link' being probed in the Sushant SIngh Rajput death case, she was spotted wearing a black tee with a slogan that read, 'Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash patriarchy, me and you.

Later in the day, following the news of Rhea's arrest and her being sent to 14-day judicial custody, this same message was posted by several Bollywood actors including Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Dia MIrza, Shibani Dandekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Lakshmi Manchu among others, on their respective social media handles in spoort of Jalebi actor Rhea. Some posted the message with #JusticeForRhea.

While it was assumed that Rhea wanted to send out a message through her t-shirt, which went viral after film industry members posted it on social media, the real meaning behind the slogan and the concept for which it was formulated is far from the message that people apparently perceived of it.

The slogan was formulated and the tees were manufactured to raise funds and spread awareness about the use of sanitary napkins, by clothing brand The Souled Store in collaboration with GiveHer5, a social initiative bringing safe sanitary solutions to women in rural areas across India.

The initiative was undertaken by the two to raise funds manufacture to provide a reusable and affordable sanitary panty to women in rural areas who otherwise can't afford them and resort to unhygienic and harmful alternatives.

As part of the campaign, which was also promoted by various celebrities including Dia Mirza and Rahul Bose among others, the two organisations launched this limited edition range of merchandise, with 12 'Roses Are Red' poems centered around women empowerment.

Meanwhile, actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested in a drug case linked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s death and was later sent to the custody of NCB till September 22, submitted bail application in a local court in Mumbai in which she claimed that she is being falsely implicated in the case.

Satish Maneshinde, Chakraborty`s lawyer said that hearing in the bail applications of Chakraborty and her brother Showik, who was also arrested in the same case will be held on September 10