Reverse fatty liver in 90 days with these 5 easy and simple daily habits

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Akshay Kumar cleans up Mumbai’s Juhu beach a day after Ganpati Visarjan

From Hungama 2 to Bunty Aur Babli 2: 7 Bollywood sequels that couldn’t match original’s magic

From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 5 Indian celebrities who are popular among South Korean people

SIIMA 2025 full list of winners: Amaran, Manjummel Boys named Best Film; Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sai Pallavi, Anurag Kashyap win acting honours

Radhika Apte turns 40: Know about her morning coriander-cumin detox drink for a fit and toned body

'He was sending me scores': Sunil Chhetri reveals Virat Kohli's fitness obsession, compares him to Cristiano Ronaldo

'Destroyed false male egos': Pune student’s dance on three-song remix cecomes internet sensation, WATCH viral video

7 iconic Bollywood dialogues that turned into viral memes

This Anil Kapoor film was rejected by Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan; flopped in theatres, later became cult classic, earned Rs...

Three, including a child, killed as Russia strikes multiple cities in Ukraine

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Akshay Kumar cleans up Mumbai’s Juhu beach a day after Ganpati Visarjan

Akshay Kumar cleans up Mumbai’s Juhu beach a day after Ganpati Visarjan

From Hungama 2 to Bunty Aur Babli 2: 7 Bollywood sequels that couldn’t match original’s magic

7 Bollywood sequels that couldn’t match original’s magic

From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 5 Indian celebrities who are popular among South Korean people

5 Indian celebrities who are popular among South Korean people

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Reverse fatty liver in 90 days with these 5 easy and simple daily habits

Learn how to reverse fatty liver in just 90 days with simple daily changes. Improve your diet, exercise regularly, limit alcohol, stay hydrated, and prioritize sleep to reduce liver fat and boost overall health naturally and effectively.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 02:49 PM IST

Reverse fatty liver in 90 days with these 5 easy and simple daily habits
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Fatty liver, a condition where excess fat builds up in the liver, has become increasingly common due to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets. While it can be concerning, the good news is that fatty liver can be reversed with consistent lifestyle changes, often within 90 days, if addressed early.

Improve your diet

One of the most impactful changes is dietary adjustments. Focus on whole foods, including vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, and whole grains. Avoid processed foods, refined sugars, and fried items, as they contribute to liver fat accumulation. Incorporating healthy fats from sources like olive oil, nuts, and fatty fish can also support liver health.

Maintain a consistent exercise routine

Daily physical activity plays a crucial role in reducing liver fat. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming. Combining cardio with strength training helps burn fat and improve metabolism, aiding in liver recovery.

Limit alcohol and avoid toxins

Alcohol can accelerate liver damage, so it’s essential to limit or avoid alcohol consumption. Additionally, minimise exposure to unnecessary medications or toxins that can burden the liver.

Stay hydrated and prioritise sleep

Drinking sufficient water helps flush toxins from the body and supports liver function. Quality sleep is equally important, as poor sleep patterns can worsen liver health and overall metabolism.

Monitor progress and consult a professional

Regular check-ups and liver function tests can track your improvement. Consulting a doctor or nutritionist ensures that you adopt a personalised plan suited to your needs, making reversal safer and more effective.

By adopting these small, daily changes, it’s possible to see significant improvements in liver health in just 90 days. The key is consistency, mindful eating, regular exercise, and self-care. Reversing fatty liver not only improves liver function but also enhances energy levels, overall wellness, and long-term health.

ALSO READ: Sara Tendulkar talks about battling PCOS, opens up on health, mental struggles, more

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Vikram Bhatt’s mother Varsha Bhatt passes away at 85
Vikram Bhatt’s mother Varsha Bhatt passes away at 85
Eid E Milad 2025: Best wishes, messages, greetings for Prophet Muhammad's birthday celebrations with loved ones
Eid E Milad 2025: Best wishes, messages, greetings for Prophet Muhammad's birthd
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan opens up about ageing, says 'aage ke din bhaut kam hai...'
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan opens up about ageing, says 'aage ke din bhaut kam...'
Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Beauty Dungdung, Udita Duhan shine as India thrash Thailand 11-0 in campaign opener
Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Beauty Dungdung, Udita Duhan shine as India thrash
Manoj Bajpayee calls Ram Gopal Varma the real OG: 'The world may have judged Ramu, but...'
Manoj Bajpayee calls Ram Gopal Varma the real OG: 'The world may have judged...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE