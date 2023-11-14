Headlines

World Cup 2023: Star Sports forced to remove Virat Kohli from IND vs NZ preview poster, here's why

Buy these premium travel adapters, get up to 45% off

Get your hands on amazing anime wall posters, get up to 60% off

This is world's oldest company, found 1445 years ago, firm survived two atomic bombs

Revealed: Secret behind Malaika Arora's fitness and diet

Know Malaika Arora's secret fitness routine to keep yourself as healthy as the actress.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 08:41 PM IST

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest people in the country and her fitness is admired by millions. The 'Chaiyyan Chaiyyan' girl always manages to awe us with her gorgeous looks.  The 50-year-old's fitness is a goal for many. Know Arora's exclusive diet plan and fitness routine for a toned body like hers.  Here are some of her secrets of fitness: 

Yoga: Arora is big on Yoga and advocates practising yoga on a regular basis. Her Instagram account features many images of her doing yoga. Yoga helps to keep your mind and body centred and calm. Yoga also helps to combat stress and anxiety. 

Pilates: She also practices Pilates regularly and strength training. Pilates help to keep the body toned, strong and flexible. Along with weight loss, it is important to keep your muscles strong and toned. 

Exercises: Along with yoga and pilates, Malaika Arora also practices other forms of exercises individually for each part of the body. There are individual exercises for each body part and practicing those helps to keep you fit and healthy

Diet: Malaika Arora loves to eat home-cooked meals and eats everything. She is also a big fan of Ayurveda and is known to consume fluids made with Ayurvedic ingredients. 

Read: Is Bhai Dooj 2023 on November 14 or November 15? Know shubh muhurat, significance of the festival

Intermittent fasting: Along with exercises, Arora also follows the path of intermittent fasting. She consumes a glass of Jeera water or coconut water in the morning. For lunch, she eats a balanced diet that is rich in protein, iron, carbohydrates and other essential nutrients. Arora's secret is that she eats her dinner by 6:30 pm and her diet consists of meat, vegetables and legumes.

