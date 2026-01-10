FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals her skincare secret for radiant skin.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 07:31 PM IST

REVEALED! Priyanka Chopra Jonas' secret skin care routine for radiant, flawless glow is…
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been admired for her glowing skin and effortless beauty. From international red carpets to casual social media posts, the global star’s fresh and radiant look never fails to grab attention. Recently, she gave fans a glimpse into one such skincare practice that plays a role in maintaining her flawless glow.

Priyanka Chopra’s ice face dunk skincare routine

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a short video on her Instagram Stories, revealing her facial cold plunge routine. In the clip, she is seen using a specialised device called FaceTub to perform an ice face dunk.

The FaceTub comes with a breathing attachment that allows users to breathe easily during the cold plunge. Before starting, Priyanka places the breathing tool in her mouth and gently lowers her face into the ice water.

What is facetub and how does it work?

According to the brand’s official website, FaceTub is designed to offer a stress-free facial cold plunge experience. It supports deep breathing and a calming effect while activating the skin’s natural dive reflex. This is believed to help reduce puffiness, tighten pores, and improve blood circulation, which may contribute to healthier-looking skin.

Why cold plunges are popular in skincare

Facial cold plunges have gained popularity for their potential skincare benefits. Many believe that they help soothe inflammation, reduce facial swelling, and boost skin radiance. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She has an exciting lineup ahead, including The Bluff, where she plays a former pirate, and the second season of her series Citadel. Fans are also eagerly awaiting her return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi.

