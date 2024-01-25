Twitter
Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

Meet woman who led all women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services during Republic Day 2024 parade

10 Calcium-rich dry fruits for healthy bones

Meet Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar, lost 4 million followers on TikTok, fought depression, slapped..

Republic Day 2024: ​5 bikes used by Indian Army

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

From Ranbir's Animal to Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter: Eric Pillai continues his sonic mastery!

Rohit Shetty bashes Munawar Faruqui, calls him non deserving in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Aap itne boring…’

Lifestyle

Republic Day 2024: What is the difference between unfurling and hoisting national flag?

As India marks its 75th Republic Day this year, let's understand the difference between unfurling and hoisting the national flag.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 06:06 PM IST

Edited by

Republic Day in India is a special occasion that celebrates the day the Constitution came into effect in 1950. It's a reminder of India becoming a republic with a government chosen by the people and a set of rules written in the Constitution, promoting values like democracy and unity. The main celebration includes a big parade in the capital city.

Difference between unfurling and hoisting national flag

Terms like 'flag hoisting' and 'flag unfurling' may seem similar, but they have different meanings. Flag unfurling is like unfolding a rolled-up flag, while flag hoisting involves raising it on a pole, often with a ceremony.

On Independence Day, the flag is raised from the base of the pole by the prime minister, symbolizing the birth of a new nation and freedom from colonial rule. On Republic Day, the president unfurls the flag, which is tied at the top of the pole, emphasizing the historic moment and the principles in the Constitution.

The celebrations are grand and patriotic, showcasing India's diverse culture and military heritage. A parade featuring colorful displays representing different states and cultural groups is a highlight. The president plays a significant role by unfurling the national flag on the Kartavya Path, adding a sense of solemnity to the event.

These celebrations are not just about the rituals, they hold a deeper meaning. Independence Day signifies freedom and the birth of a nation, while Republic Day highlights the principles that guide the country. It's a time for Indians to come together, celebrate their unity in diversity, and reflect on the values that make their nation unique.

