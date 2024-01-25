Republic Day 2024: What is the difference between unfurling and hoisting national flag?

As India marks its 75th Republic Day this year, let's understand the difference between unfurling and hoisting the national flag.

Republic Day in India is a special occasion that celebrates the day the Constitution came into effect in 1950. It's a reminder of India becoming a republic with a government chosen by the people and a set of rules written in the Constitution, promoting values like democracy and unity. The main celebration includes a big parade in the capital city.

Difference between unfurling and hoisting national flag

Terms like 'flag hoisting' and 'flag unfurling' may seem similar, but they have different meanings. Flag unfurling is like unfolding a rolled-up flag, while flag hoisting involves raising it on a pole, often with a ceremony.

On Independence Day, the flag is raised from the base of the pole by the prime minister, symbolizing the birth of a new nation and freedom from colonial rule. On Republic Day, the president unfurls the flag, which is tied at the top of the pole, emphasizing the historic moment and the principles in the Constitution.

The celebrations are grand and patriotic, showcasing India's diverse culture and military heritage. A parade featuring colorful displays representing different states and cultural groups is a highlight. The president plays a significant role by unfurling the national flag on the Kartavya Path, adding a sense of solemnity to the event.

These celebrations are not just about the rituals, they hold a deeper meaning. Independence Day signifies freedom and the birth of a nation, while Republic Day highlights the principles that guide the country. It's a time for Indians to come together, celebrate their unity in diversity, and reflect on the values that make their nation unique.