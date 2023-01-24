Search icon
Republic Day 2023: Step-by-step process to download WhatsApp stickers

If you are someone who wants to send WhatsApp stickers to wish your near and dear ones a Happy Republic Day, follow these steps.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 06:03 PM IST

The 74th Republic Day will be celebrated in 2 days, on January 26, 2023. On this day, individuals greet each other and send quotes, messages, and WhatsApp stickers to celebrate the Republic of India. WhatsApp stickers are attractive to look at and play an important role in delivering the precise message one wants to send. 

The entire world is connected through social media and WhatsApp is one of the most used apps, either for personal or business purposes. Therefore, being able to send stickers and messages to dear ones through the app is exciting. 

So, if you are someone who wants to send WhatsApp stickers to wish your near and dear ones a Happy Republic Day, follow these steps. 

Steps to download and send Republic Day stickers via WhatsApp  

Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store and type Republic Day Stickers on the search icon 

Step 2: Several options will be given to you to choose from. From there, choose the stickers of your choice. 

Step 3: Open the sticker pack and then click on the 'Add' or 'Add to WhatsApp' option. 

Step 4: Now, click on the 'Add' button for final confirmation.

Step 5: Once you add, open the individual or group chat window on Whatsapp.

Step 6: From here, click on the stickers section on the keyboard and choose the sticker pack that’s already been added by you via the above-mentioned steps. 

Step 7: Now, for the last step, tap on the sticker you want to share and click send. 

