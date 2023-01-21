Republic Day 2023: Know difference between 'flag hoisting' and 'flag unfurling'

Republic Day 2023

Everyone celebrates Republic Day with full enthusiasm on January 26 every year. This year the country will celebrate its 74th Republic Day. On this special occasion, every year a grand parade takes place on Rajpath from India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhavan. Various regiments of the Indian Army, Air Force, Navy etc take part in this parade.

In India, the national flag is hoisted on Independence Day and Republic Day. But there is a difference between hoisting the flag on Independence Day and Republic Day.

The rules for hoisting the flag are different on both days

On both August 15 and January 26, the national flag is hoisted. Furthermore, there is a distinction between the two events regarding how the flag should be raised. To raise the flag on Independence Day, a rope is pulled from below. Following that, it is unlatched and raised into place. On the occasion of Republic Day, which takes place on the 26th of January, the flag is unfolded and hoisted after being fastened at the top

Prime Minister hoists the flag on Independence Day

In honour of Independence Day on August 15th, the Prime Minister of India raises the flag. Although India became free on August 15, its independence did not coincide with the implementation of the country's constitution. Even though the President is the official head of state, he had not yet taken office at the time. That's why the Prime Minister raises the flag every year on August 15th.

The tricolor is hoisted at the Red Fort on January 26

The raising of the flag takes place atop the Red Fort on the 26th of January. On Republic Day, the flag is raised on Rajpath.The President unfurls the flag at the Rajpath. On Republic Day, tableaus are performed to give citizens an idea of the country's military strength and cultural wealth.