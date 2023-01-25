Republic Day 2023: History, significance and celebration of January 26

Republic Day 2023

Every year January 26 is celebrated as Republic Day in India. In the year 2022 i.e. this year the country is celebrating its 74th Republic Day. In the year 1947, the country got independence from the British Raj, but it did not have its own constitution. India got its constitution on 26 January 1950. On this day the Indian Constitution came into force and with this India became a sovereign state, which was declared a republic. Dr. BR Ambedkar presided over the drafting committee of the constitution. Republic was declared, so this day is celebrated as Republic Day.

Republic Day 2023 celebration

Republic Day is celebrated with great pomp all over the country. The main attraction of Republic Day celebrations is the parade which starts from Rajpath, Delhi and ends at India Gate. On this day the President of the country hoists the flag at Rajpath, New Delhi. On this day, along with cultural programs, the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force also display the cultural and social heritage of India through parades and airshows.

History of Republic Day 2023: History

The Indian Constitution came into force on January 26 1950. The Constituent Assembly, whose purpose was to draft the Constitution of India, held its first session on 9 December 1946. The last assembly session ended on November 26, 1949, and the constitution was adopted a year later.

Importance of Republic Day 2023: Significance

Republic Day symbolizes the spirit of independent India. On this day in 1950, the Indian National Congress declared Poorna Swaraj, a declaration of India's independence from colonial rule. This day also reminds the Indian citizens of the power to choose their government in a democratic manner. The nation celebrates this day as a national holiday for the establishment of the Indian Constitution.