Republic Day 2023: Five interesting unknown facts about the day

Republic Day 2023 preparations are in full swing across the country. Every year in Delhi, grand celebrations are held featuring spectacular military and cultural pageantry at Kartavyapth. This year, India celebrates its 74th Republic Day.

On January 26, 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect. Since then, January 26 has been celebrated as Republic Day. However, Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949. It took 2 years, 11 months and 18 days to make the Constitution.

Here are some interesting and unknown facts about the Republic Day of India:

January 26 was chosen as the date to implement the Constitution because on this day in 1930, the Indian National Congress (INC) declared Purna Swaraj (complete independence), opposing dominion status by the Britishers.

Every year, India invites a leader of a particular nation as the chief guest for the Republic Day parade. In 1950, President Sukarno from Indonesia was the first chief guest to attend India's Republic Day celebrations. This year the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, will be the chief guest.

The first Republic Day parade was held in 1950 at the Irwin Amphitheater (now Major Dhyan Chand Stadium).

At Rajpath (now Kartavyapth), the first parade was organized in 1955 when Pakistan’s Governor General Malik Ghulam Muhammad came as the chief guest.

The President of India addresses the nation on the eve the Republic Day, whereas the Prime Minister of the country would address it on Independence Day.

