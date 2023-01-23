Republic Day 2023: 10 must-know facts about the Constitution of India

Representational image

Republic day is just 3 days away and the preparations are going in full swing. The Constitution of India was implemented on 26 January 1950. But it was formally adopted for the first time on 26 November 1949 and so, November 26 is celebrated as Constitution Day in India. Today, through this article, you will get to know 10 facts about the Constitution of India.

Also read: Republic Day 2023: Know the difference between 'flag hoisting' and 'flag unfurling'

10 interesting facts about the constitution of India