Republic Day 2023: 10 must-know facts about the Constitution of India

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 10:54 PM IST
Republic day is just 3 days away and the preparations are going in full swing. The Constitution of India was implemented on 26 January 1950. But it was formally adopted for the first time on 26 November 1949 and so, November 26 is celebrated as Constitution Day in India. Today, through this article, you will get to know 10 facts about the Constitution of India.
Also read: Republic Day 2023: Know the difference between 'flag hoisting' and 'flag unfurling'
10 interesting facts about the constitution of India
- On December 11, 1946, there was a meeting of the Constituent Assembly in which Dr. Rajendra Prasad was elected as the permanent president. Rajendra Prasad remained on this post till the end.
- It was raining outside on the day the constitution was being signed. The people sitting in the house considered it very auspicious.
- The original copy of the Indian Constitution was written by Prem Bihari Narayan Raizada. According to information, every page of the constitution written in italic style was decorated by the artists of Shantiniketan.
- The first session of the members of the Constituent Assembly was held on 9 December 1947. During this time there were 207 members of the Constituent Assembly. Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar was the chairman of the drafting committee of the constitution at that time.
- The Constitution of India is the largest written constitution in the world which was implemented on 26 January 1950. The meetings of the Constitution Drafting Committee lasted for 114 days and it took about three years to frame the Constitution. About 64 lakh rupees were spent on the construction work of the constitution and a total of 7635 information were discussed in its construction work.
- There were seven fundamental rights in the original constitution, but through the 44th constitutional amendment, the right to property was removed from the list of fundamental rights and kept as a legal right under Article 300 (A) of the constitution, after which Indian citizens got six fundamental rights. These include right to equality (Articles 14 to 18), right to freedom (Articles 19 to 22), right against exploitation (Articles 23 to 24), right to freedom of religion (Articles 25 to 28), culture and Right to education (Articles 29 to 30) and constitutional rights (Article 32) are included.
- The Preamble, called the soul of the Constitution, has been taken from the American Constitution. Let us tell you that the preamble of the constitution begins with We The People. On 26 January 1950, the Ashok Chakra Chakra was also accepted as a national symbol.
- Presently the word secular is used form. The word secular was added to the Preamble by the 42nd Amendment Act of 1976. The Indian Constitution ensures equality of all religions and religious tolerance.
- The original copy of the Indian Constitution is hand-written on hand-made paper. Presently it is stored in the Nitrogen Gas Chamber in the Library of the Parliament House.