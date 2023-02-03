Renowned fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies at the age of 88

Representational image

The Spanish-born world-famous designer Paco Rabanne, best known for his metallic ensembles and space-age designs of the 1960s, has died at the age of 88.

His death was announced on Friday evening on Paco Rabanne's official Instagram account.

“The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honor our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88,” the message read. “Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration.”

It added: “We are grateful to Monsieur Rabanne for establishing our avant-garde heritage and defining a future of limitless possibilities.”

The world-famous designer was born in a village in the Spanish Basque region in 1934, He grew up in France and studied architecture at the Ecole des Beaux-Arts in Paris.

He started his career sketching high-end handbags and shoes, before branching into fashion, designing garments and jewellery with unconventional materials such as metal and plastic.