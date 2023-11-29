Headlines

India forms high-level probe panel after US flags security concerns

Apple plans to end partnership with Goldman Sachs in 12-15 months: Report

Navya Nanda gives shoutout to rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi's upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Relax and rejuvenate your feets with premium foot massagers on Amazon

Meet Bollywood Producer Shahroz Ali Khan his journey from Aligarh to Mumbai is really inspiring

4 blockbusters Vicky Kaushal lost to other actors

8 ways to use orange peels for your skin

8 simple exercises to reduce belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Lifestyle

Relax and rejuvenate your feets with premium foot massagers on Amazon

Check out the best range of foot massagers on Amazon and enjoy a luxurious foot massage experience.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

Foot massagers are absolutely amazing for giving your feet some much-needed relaxation and relief. It's like having your own personal spa treatment right at home and after working those extra hours, you definitely deserve some pampering and self-care. A foot massager can help you unwind, ease any tension in your feet, and melt away the stress from your busy day.So go ahead and treat yourself to that foot massager with Amazon. 

Lifelong LLM99 Foot, Calf and Leg Massager At Rs 13,499

  • It has an LED display that makes it super easy to use, not only does it help relieve muscle tension, but it also provides a relaxing experience
  • With its 4 motors and 80W power, it delivers a powerful massage and it has a convenient 15-minute auto shut-off feature for added safety
  • It comes with a 1-year brand warranty, so you're covered and the two removable fabric covers make it a breeze to clean.

AGARO Rejoice Foot, Calf and Leg Massager with Heat and Vibration At Rs 13,499

  • It has 3 automatic and 3 manual modes that allow you to effectively massage your calves, tip-toes, arches, and soles of your feet
  • With its 4 kneading disks and rollers, it's perfect for pain relief, muscle relaxation, and increasing blood circulation
  • It offers 4 massage functions, including kneading, rolling, heat, and vibration, which can be combined in various ways to target specific areas and stimulate reflex points
  • It delivers soothing warmth to your muscles and ligaments, helping to remove stress and pain quickly and the foot sleeves are removable and washable, making it easy to keep them clean. 

RENPHO Foot Massager Corded Electric Machine At Rs 11,999

  • The design is super ergonomic, providing a comprehensive and comfortable massage experience
  • You can adjust the kneading and squeeze intensities to your personal preference with 3 different levels
  •  The touch panel is easy to control with your foot, and the washable cloth in the foot chambers keeps everything clean and fresh and it fits most foot sizes, up to men's size 12, so it's suitable for almost everyone.

Medcursor Foot Massager Machine At Rs 10,999

  • The simple and stylish design, along with the high-quality PU material, makes it a breeze to wipe clean if any spills happen and you have multiple massage settings to choose from
  •  You can customise the modes by combining deep kneading, heat function, and two intensity levels to suit your personal preference
  • It effectively reduces muscle tension, relieves foot soreness, and creates a relaxing massage effect, you can easily turn it on or off with the touch of a button
  • The detachable foot compartment cover is another great feature, you can remove it, clean it, and reattach it for hygienic purposes. 

