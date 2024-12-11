How Tanisi Ghosh transforms spaces into stories using the art of immersive design.

In the dynamic world of experiential design, few professionals embody the spirit of creative innovation quite like Tanisi Ghosh. Her journey is a testament to the passion, versatility, and cross-cultural relevance, strung together from experiences across Mumbai and New York City.

Ghosh’s creative calling had come early in life, growing up in Mumbai. The riot of colours, textures and culture of her hometown sowed the seeds of her design dreams. Eminent indeed, it was her graduate project in set design in National Institute of Fashion Technology that earned her an award and her skill set was recognised.

The beginning of her career was quite special as she worked with many big names in the entertainment design industry. She worked on well-known shows such as Disney's "Imagine That: Season 2" and reality gaming show titled "Playground". Through these experiences, she learned the art of nuanced storytelling using space, lights and movement, creating environments that tell stories, engage audiences and transform spaces.

Hungry for change, Ghosh decided to take a leap and enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Technology after moving to New York City. It was an investment not only in place but in the design landscape of the world beyond. Her accolades in the Exhibition and Experience Design Program included exemplary performance and an award for diligence and creative solutions. She started working with agencies that built brand pop-ups and worked with clients like New Balance, Nylon Magazine and Overtime x NBA. Every project was a chance to transcend creative limits, to infuse traditional marketing venues with immersive storytelling environments.

Currently, Ghosh is an Environmental Designer for an experiential agency in New York. Her résumé now includes work for such international brands as Google and Michelob Ultra. She was integral in shaping experiences for milestone events like Google I/O and Michelob Ultra activations at COPA America. Ghosh’s design process distinguishes her work. Experiential design is, to her, not only a professional discipline, it is a dynamic form of communication. For her, it’s about creating emotional attachments, stories that go deeper than typical marketing tactics.

Tanisi Ghosh is part of a new generation of designers who are global in outlook, culturally savvy, and focused on designing experiences that speak to the heart. Her work showcases the fact that design is no longer about static environments but rather about creating living, breathing stories that engage, inspire and connect.

Professionals like her are re-envisioning how people interact with brands. Her work reminds us that great design is not just about the visuals, it’s about crafting experiences that take our breath away.