Red and itchy eyes? Here are some ways to protect your eyes from polluted air

Red and itchy eyes during pollution are a common problem for many people living in urban areas. Exposure to pollution can irritate the eyes and cause a range of symptoms, from redness and itchiness to dryness and watering. In severe cases, pollution can even cause long-term damage to the eyes and vision.

Mumbai's air quality is worse than that of Delhi, which has a long history of having bad AQI. Mumbai had a Thursday air quality index of 308, which was worse than Delhi's 262 according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research. On November 15, Mumbai's AQI was also worse than Delhi's. Due to the lack of wind, vehicle pollution, garbage burning, and dust pollution, the air quality is most likely to remain bad.

To protect your eyes from the effects of pollution, there are several steps you can take:

First, it is important to avoid exposure to pollution as much as possible. This means staying indoors when air quality is poor and avoiding outdoor activities in areas with high levels of pollution. If you must be outdoors, wear protective eyewear such as sunglasses or goggles to shield your eyes from pollution particles.

Another way to protect your eyes from pollution is to keep them clean and moisturized. This can help to reduce irritation and dryness and can prevent pollution particles from building up on the surface of the eyes. To clean your eyes, use a gentle, non-irritating eye wash or solution. Avoid rubbing your eyes, which can further irritate them and spread pollution particles.

In addition to cleaning and moisturizing your eyes, it is also important to eat a healthy diet and stay hydrated. A diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help to support the health of your eyes and keep them strong and resilient. Drinking plenty of water can also help to keep your eyes hydrated and reduce dryness and irritation.

If you are experiencing red and itchy eyes during pollution, it is important to see a doctor or eye care professional. They can help to determine the cause of your symptoms and provide treatment to relieve the discomfort and protect your eyes from further damage. Treatment may include medications, eye drops, or other therapies depending on the severity of your symptoms and the underlying cause.