Recreate Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's viral makeup look for Eid-ul-Adha 2023

By following these steps, you can recreate Hania Aamir's viral makeup look, showcasing a minimalist and glowing aesthetic that is perfect for Eid celebrations or any special occasion.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

The minimalist makeup look has become a prominent trend, dominating runways and gaining popularity among celebrities. Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has particularly caught attention with her signature minimal makeup look, which has taken social media by storm. With Eid 2023 approaching, it's the perfect time to recreate her viral makeup look. Here's a step-by-step guide to achieving Hania Aamir's mesmerizing beauty look:

Step 1: Moisturize Your Skin
Begin by moisturizing your skin to create a good base. Hydrated skin adds a dewy and natural-looking glow to your makeup.

Step 2: Less Is More
When aiming for a minimal makeup look, opt for a smarter approach by using less product for maximum effect. Choose a lightweight foundation that suits your skin type. This will help create a glowing, luminous, and sheer look.

Step 3: Emphasize with Blush
Blush is a crucial element of this look. Select a fresh, tinted tone that instantly adds an edge. Start by applying a cream blush in a W shape and then set it with a powder blush for a long-lasting effect.

Step 4: Keep Eye Makeup Minimal
For the eyes, go for a minimal approach with a sleek eyeliner. Ensure you add volume to your lashes with multiple coats of mascara for a touch of drama.

Step 5: Subtle Highlighter
To enhance the glow of your skin, apply a subtle highlighter to the high points of your face, such as the cheekbones, brow bone, and down the bridge of your nose. This will add a radiant finish to the overall look.

Step 6: Bright Coral Lipstick
Hania Aamir often adds a festive twist to her signature look by incorporating a bright coral lipstick. Choose a coral shade that complements your skin tone and completes the look with a pop of color.

