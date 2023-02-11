Reasons why you should avoid drinking milk after eating chicken as per Ayurveda

Representational image

Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, considers the consumption of non-vegetarian food as one of the leading causes of physical and mental imbalances. Here are some of the reasons why one should avoid non-vegetarian food according to Ayurveda:

Increased Toxins: Non-vegetarian food, especially meat, contains high amounts of toxins and impurities. These toxins can accumulate in the body, leading to various health issues such as digestive problems, skin disorders, and weakened immune system.

Aggravation of Doshas: Ayurveda recognizes three doshas, or energies, that govern a person's health - Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. Consuming non-vegetarian food can increase the level of the pitta dosha, leading to symptoms such as anger, irritation, and skin eruptions.

Poor Digestion: Non-vegetarian food is difficult to digest, and can create an accumulation of toxins in the digestive tract. This can lead to digestive problems such as constipation, acidity, and bloating.

Negative Impact on Mental Health: Consuming non-vegetarian food has a negative impact on a person's mental state. It can cause feelings of anxiety, irritability, and depression.

Increased Risk of Chronic Diseases: Non-vegetarian food is high in saturated fat and cholesterol, which can increase the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

In conclusion, Ayurveda suggests that a vegetarian diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes, is the best way to maintain good health and balance in the body and mind. It is important to listen to one's body and be mindful of the food choices that are made, as the food we consume has a direct impact on our physical and mental well-being.