Virat Kohli turned heads with his stunning 18-carat gold Rolex Daytona, adding yet another exquisite timepiece to his luxury watch collection.

Virat Kohli is well known for his passion for luxury timepieces and whether he is excelling on the cricket field or making a casual public appearance, his admiration for high-end watches remains evident. His collection boasts some of the most exclusive and sought-after models, making him a true expert of fine horology.

Recently, Kohli was spotted in Kolkata ahead of IPL 2025, donning his RCB jersey. However, what truly caught the attention of keen-eyed fashion enthusiasts was the striking Rolex adorning his wrist. The burning question remains, how much does this opulent timepiece cost?

The exquisite watch belongs to Rolex’s prestigious Daytona collection, a range synonymous with sophistication and performance. Crafted from 18-carat yellow gold, it features a striking black ceramic bezel that creates a bold visual contrast.

Its dial is adorned with the renowned 'Paul Newman' subdials, powered by the calibre 4132 movement, an enhanced version of the classic Daytona’s 4131. This innovative upgrade incorporates a 24-hour totaliser, seamlessly blending practicality with refined elegance. Engineered for durability, the watch includes a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, a screw-down crown with triple waterproof protection, and a black-and-white dial with luminous markers. The solid 18-carat gold Oyster bracelet ensures both a secure and stylish fit.

As per the Chrono24 website, this luxurious Rolex Daytona carries a jaw-dropping price tag of Rs 2.49 crore.

Rolex remains a favourite among celebrities, with several A-listers flaunting their prized timepieces. Nita Ambani sports an 18-carat white gold Rolex Day-Date worth Rs 1.05 crore, while Dhanush wears a white gold variant priced at Rs 1.35 crore. Shah Rukh Khan owns the Rolex Oyster Perpetual 'Celebration', and David Beckham prefers the sophisticated Sky-Dweller.