Ratha Saptami 2023: When does the auspicious time end? Know significance, puja rituals here

The Subh Muhurat for Ratha Saptami started on January 27 at 9:10 am and it will end today at January 28, at 8:43 am.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 08:13 AM IST

Ratha Saptami 2023| Photo: Pixabay (Representative image)

Ratha Saptami is an auspicious festival dedicated to worshipping Lord Surya (Sun). As per Hindu mythology, on this day, Lord Surya enlightens the world with powerful rays. This day, Ratha Saptami or Magha Saptami is also known as the birth anniversary of the Hindu deity, Surya. 

Devotees worship him to get rid of past sins. Usually, it falls a day after the celebration of Vasant Panchami. This year, it falls on the Saptami tithi in the month of Magha, Shukla Paksha Saptami.

Ratha Saptami 2023: Date and time

This year, Ratha Saptami falls on Saturday (Jan 28). The auspicious muhurat for worshipping lord Surya began at 9:10 am on January 27 and it will end on January 28 at 8:43 am. 

Ratha Saptami 2023: Rituals

  • Take a bath in the Arunodaya period, that is before sunrise
  • Worship of Lord Surya by offering water to lord Surya from a Kalash
  • Fold your hand in the Namaskar Mudra and pray to lord 
  • Light a Diya with pure ghee, Kapoor
  • Offer agarbatti, and red flowers.
