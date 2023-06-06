Ratan Tata's Rs 150 crore house has 15 parking spots, infinity pool, barbeque zone, full details

Ratan Tata's lavish home in Colaba worth Rs 150 crore (File photo)

Former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata, who headed over the massive Tata Group empire, has been leading a quiet and comfortable life for several years after his retirement. While he leads a modest lifestyle, his retirement house in Mumbai’s Colaba is nothing short of a marvel.

The Colaba mansion of Ratan Tata is one of the poshest areas of Mumbai and is named ‘Cabins’, where he lives after taking retirement from the Tata Group. The sea-facing Mumbai home of Ratan Tata is termed one of the most elegant mansions in Colaba.

After he stepped down as the chairman of Tata Sons in 2012, Ratan Tata built and moved into the luxury Colaba home to enjoy his retirement. According to brokerage firms, Tata’s home is worth over Rs 150 crore as of 2023.

The retirement home of Ratan Tata is spread over a massive 13,000 sq ft area and has three stories, divided into seven levels. The massive mansion has four bedrooms and several amenities like a private gymnasium, an infinity pool on the roof, and a lavish pooja room.

Features of Ratan Tata’s Rs 150 crore home

Ratan Tata lives in his Colaba home after retirement, which he calls ‘Cabins’. The luxury house has a variety of luxury features including an infinity pool on the roof and a sea-facing view. It also has a private gymnasium, four white and serene bedrooms, and meeting areas.

The airy sun deck of Ratan Tata’s house can hold as many as 50 people at once, and the basement car parking can accommodate over 15 cars. The top floor of the house has an infinity pool, a spacious bar, and a barbeque zone.

Apart from this, the home of the former Tata Sons chairman also has a state-of-the-art media room, a library, and a gym, with high-tech equipment. Ratan Tata has been residing in this house for several years now but chooses to stay away from social media when it comes to posting about his private life.

