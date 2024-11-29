Ratan Tata owns a luxurious Rs. 200-crore mansion and a collection of high-end cars like the Ferrari California T, Jaguar F-Type, and Maserati Quattroporte, he avoided unnecessary extravagance in daily life.

Despite leading a wealthy lifestyle that featured a private plane, a Ferrari California T, Jaguar F-Type, and Maserati Quattroporte, as well as a luxurious Rs 200 crore residence in Colaba, Ratan Tata was known for his simplicity and possession of few things. Despite these indulgences, Tata eschewed conspicuous shows of wealth and tried to disassociate himself from the billionaire title.

In one of his photos, he’s seen wearing a simple Victorinox Swiss Army Recon watch in one of his pictures. Despite being well-liked by watch enthusiasts, it differs greatly from the extravagant, jewel-studded timepieces usually associated with billionaires.

This watch may look simple and ordinary, this watch is long-lasting.

It features a plastic case with a secure press-on back and is powered by the dependable Swiss Ronda 515 Quartz movement. To prevent damage, its distinctive shape incorporates additional protection around the crown.

This extremely useful watch has big printed numerals at 3, 6, and 9 and bold luminous hour markers for the best low-light readability. The big hands improve legibility in the dark, making it perfect for camping trips where natural light may be limited, while the font is inspired by decals found on aircraft carriers. For enhanced outdoor utility, a plastic compass is also included with the rubber strap. It is one of Victorinox's most reasonably priced timepieces, costing around Rs 10,328, and is notable for being worn by a millionaire businessman.