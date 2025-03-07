Rashmika Mandanna rocks her signature cool and energetic vibe at the airport, effortlessly stylish in a red top paired with a chic Prada bag.

1. Rashmika Mandanna’s effortless airport glam



Rashmika Mandanna was spotted jetting off to Jaipur in a stylish yet relaxed airport look. Keeping it cool and comfortable, she turned heads with her effortlessly chic fashion choice.

2. The red-hot statement top



She sported a vibrant red sleeveless top with a round neckline, adding a pop of color to her look. The versatile piece can be paired with jeans, shorts, or skirts, making it perfect for casual outings.

3. Relaxed denim with a luxe touch

Opting for comfort, Rashmika paired her top with high-waisted, wide-leg jeans, giving off a laid-back vibe. To elevate the look, she accessorised with oversized stud earrings and a black wristband.

4. Prada Bag and chic accessories



Even with a minimal outfit, Rashmika infused luxury by carrying a Rs 1.71 lakh white Prada bag. She completed the look with stylish sunglasses, adding a cool and effortless charm.

5. Natural beauty and quirky footwear



Her beauty look was all about subtle elegance; moisturised skin, nude lipstick, and a radiant smile. She styled her hair in a messy half-updo and stepped into chunky white Crocs with quirky 3D designs, ensuring comfort without compromising on style.