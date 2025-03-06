Rashmika Mandanna, the nation's crush, always impresses with her stunning fashion choices.

Rashmika Mandanna, the nation's crush, never fails to impress with her stunning fashion choices. Whether on-screen or at public events, her style always makes headlines. Known for her effortless elegance, she continues to set major fashion goals with every appearance.

Her latest look in a red Anarkali set, designed by Anjana Bohra, is no exception. The Rs 45,600 outfit features a flowy silhouette with soft pleats from the waist down. The dupatta is adorned with delicate golden embroidery, showcasing floral and vine patterns that enhance its beauty. The striking red-and-gold combination adds a regal touch, making the ensemble truly stand out.

Rashmika kept her styling simple yet impactful. She opted for a sleek, centre-parted bun and paired the outfit with large golden earrings, allowing the outfit to take centre stage. Her minimal accessories added a touch of grace, proving that sometimes, less is more.

On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal, which performed well at the box office. She will next be seen in Sikandar alongside Salman Khan.

